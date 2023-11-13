Pristina Blames Belgrade for Monastery Gunbattle in Northern Kosovo

In a shocking incident that took place on Sunday, a gunbattle erupted at a monastery in northern Kosovo, leading to the death of three attackers and a Kosovo Albanian police officer. Pristina has accused Belgrade of inciting the violence, a claim that Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has vehemently denied. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Vucic stated that the Serbian government had no involvement in the incident and pledged to investigate the source of the weapons seized during the skirmishes.

The village of Banjska, where the gunbattle occurred, is home to approximately 50,000 Serbs who do not recognize Pristina institutions and consider Belgrade as their capital. This volatile situation has often resulted in clashes between the Kosovo police, international peacekeepers, and the Serbian population. However, the recent violence at the Serbian Orthodox monastery marks the worst incident in years.

President Vucic expressed his condemnation of the killing of the police officer and assured that appropriate judicial proceedings would be initiated. He also criticized the Kosovo police for shooting one of the gunmen in the head at close range after he had surrendered, describing it as an “execution”. However, Veton Elshani, the deputy regional commander for the north of Kosovo, denied these allegations, stating that their officers would never engage in such actions and that they had even provided first aid to one of the injured arrestees.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack, leaving the motives of the gunmen unclear. President Vucic dismissed allegations from Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani, who claimed that Belgrade had instigated the violence. Vucic emphasized that such an act would jeopardize Serbia’s position in the EU-sponsored talks with Pristina, which they have been working towards for a year.

The incident has renewed international concern about the stability of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 but is not recognized by Serbia and several other countries. The Serbian government, backed by influential nations such as Russia and China, considers Kosovo as its integral part. Belgrade provides financial support to various institutions in the parts of Kosovo where Serbs constitute a majority.

President Vucic accused Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti of wanting to expel Serbs from Kosovo and stalling the compromise solution needed to mend the ties between Belgrade and Pristina. The refusal to form an Association of Serb Municipalities, as agreed upon in a 2013 agreement between the two parties, has fueled tensions that ultimately led to the violence in Banjska.

Despite the challenging circumstances, President Vucic stressed the importance of dialogue and preserving peace. He acknowledged that the situation in Kosovo is challenging but expressed his commitment to stand with the Serbian population and work towards a peaceful resolution.

FAQ:

Q: Who was involved in the gunbattle at the monastery in northern Kosovo?

A: The incident involved around 30 heavily armed Serbs and Kosovo Albanian police officers.

Q: Were there any casualties?

A: Three attackers and a Kosovo Albanian police officer were killed during the skirmishes.

Q: Why did the gunbattle occur?

A: The motives of the gunmen remain unknown as no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Q: Did the Serbian government incite the violence?

A: Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic denied any government involvement in the incident and refuted allegations of incitement.

Q: What will Serbia do to address the situation?

A: President Vucic pledged to investigate the events and suspects involved in the gunbattle and promised appropriate judicial proceedings.

Sources:

– Reuters: link