Nuclear Activity Surges at Test Sites: A Growing Concern for Global Security

Satellite imagery acquired exclusively by CNN has revealed significant expansions and developments at nuclear test sites operated by Russia, the United States, and China. These expansions, which include the construction of new facilities and tunnels, have occurred in recent years amidst heightened tensions between the major nuclear powers. While there is no concrete evidence to suggest an imminent nuclear test, the images, provided by an expert in military nonproliferation studies, indicate a notable increase in activity compared to previous years.

The Chinese test site is located in the western region of Xinjiang, while the Russian facility is situated in an Arctic Ocean archipelago. As for the United States, its test site is located in the Nevada desert. The satellite images from the past three to five years showcase the emergence of new tunnels, roads, and storage facilities at these sites, along with increased vehicular traffic entering and leaving the premises.

According to Jeffrey Lewis, an adjunct professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, the evidence suggests that Russia, China, and the United States might be preparing to resume nuclear testing. However, none of these countries have conducted underground nuclear tests since the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1996. While China and the US signed the treaty, they have yet to ratify it, whereas Moscow has fully ratified the agreement. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he would order a test only if the US were to initiate it. This rhetoric underlines the fragile state of global strategic parity and cautions against dangerous illusions regarding its preservation.

Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton, an intelligence analyst, concurs with the assessment that the three nuclear powers have invested substantial resources into not only modernizing their nuclear arsenals but also preparing for potential tests. Analyzing the images, he concluded that these activities are indicative of the necessary groundwork for conducting tests.

While armed conflict is not deemed imminent, the expanded nuclear infrastructure developments have raised concerns about a potential race to modernize weapons testing capabilities. Analysts note that this race further fuels the growing arms race between the United States, Russia, and China. Consequently, vast sums of money are being expended with no guarantee of increased safety.

