Ukraine Reveals Russian Hackers Targeting War Crimes Investigations

In a significant development, Ukrainian cyber defense chief Yurii Shchyhol has revealed that Russian spies are using hackers to target computer systems at law enforcement agencies in Ukraine. The purpose is to obtain evidence related to alleged Russian war crimes, shifting the focus from energy facilities to law enforcement institutions. This shift indicates that hackers are specifically gathering evidence about Russian war crimes in Ukraine to track Ukraine’s investigations. Shchyhol stated that the hackers, who operate across various Russian intelligence agencies, have intensified digital intrusion campaigns against the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office and departments documenting war crimes.

Interestingly, the hackers are not only seeking to obtain evidence against Russia but are also attempting to gather intelligence on Russian nationals arrested in Ukraine. The objective is to assist these individuals in avoiding prosecution and returning them to Russia. Shchyhol revealed that the groups behind these cyberattacks are associated with Russia’s GRU and FSB intelligence agencies.

The upcoming report from Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) will outline the espionage activity carried out by these hackers. The report also highlights a 123% increase in the number of cybersecurity incidents documented by SSSCIP in the first half of this year compared to the second half of 2022.

Shchyhol emphasized that Russian hackers have been prioritizing government bodies and attempting to gain access to their email servers. However, Reuters could not independently verify the specifics of the hacks detailed by Shchyhol or the report.

This revelation comes at a time when Ukrainian authorities are preparing for potential cyberattacks from Russia, along with their military operations on the ground. Shchyhol’s department has detected evidence of Russian hackers gaining access to private security cameras in Ukraine to monitor the outcomes of missile and drone strikes. Moreover, Shchyhol predicts that cyber attacks targeting energy infrastructure will occur again this winter, following Russia’s previous winter air campaign that caused widespread power cuts.

With the escalating cyber war between Russia and Ukraine, it is becoming increasingly important for Ukraine to remain vigilant in its cyber defense efforts. As the conflict continues, it is evident that cyber warfare will persist, even after any potential victories on the battlefield.