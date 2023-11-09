Russia Declines to Probe Crash of Brazilian-Made Jet, Raises Questions about Transparency

Russia has informed Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority that it will not be initiating a probe into the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet under international rules “at the moment,” according to the Brazilian agency. The crash resulted in the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and several others. The Russian response has raised concerns about the transparency of the investigation.

The Brazilian agency, the Center for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), had expressed its willingness to join a Russian-led investigation if invited, and if the probe followed international rules. However, Russia’s aviation authority was not obligated to accept the offer. Some former investigators argue that Russia should have accepted Brazil’s participation, especially since the Embraer Legacy 600 jet was manufactured in Brazil.

International aviation safety consultant, John Cox, expressed disappointment with Russia’s decision, stating that it undermines the transparency of the investigation. Cox believes that the participation of Brazil is crucial for a comprehensive and unbiased probe. While Russia’s response is not surprising from a legal standpoint, it raises doubts about the intentions and transparency of the investigation.

The Russian denial of a probe under international rules also presents challenges for CENIPA and manufacturer Embraer in obtaining information and cooperating with the investigation. The sanctions on Russia and Moscow’s reluctance to allow outside scrutiny further complicate the situation.

The significance of this investigation is underscored by the large number of Embraer regional jets in service globally. The Embraer Legacy 600 shares a platform with these regional jets, reflecting the importance of the investigation for aviation safety.

Drawing from an annex to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as Annex 13, the international rules for air crash investigations have generally been regarded as effective in improving air safety. These rules encourage technical cooperation across borders, while avoiding blame and political factors. However, Russia’s decision not to adhere to these rules in this case raises concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

In conclusion, Russia’s refusal to initiate the probe under international rules for the crash of the Brazilian-made jet has raised questions about transparency. The participation of Brazil, the country of manufacture, is considered crucial for an unbiased investigation. The challenges faced by CENIPA and Embraer in obtaining information and cooperating with the investigation exacerbate concerns. This case highlights the importance of international rules in ensuring transparent and comprehensive air crash investigations.