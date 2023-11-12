Russia Allocates Record-Breaking Budget for Defense as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Russia has recently announced its plan to double its defense spending target for 2023, reaching a staggering sum of over $100 billion. This marks a significant increase and indicates the escalating costs of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These figures, detailed in a government document reviewed by Reuters, shed light on Russia’s expenditure in the military sector amid a lack of specific budget data.

The document reveals that in the first half of 2023, Russia’s defense spending exceeded its original target by 12%, equating to 600 billion roubles ($8 billion). Defense expenditures during this period amounted to 37.3% of the total spent, reaching 5.59 trillion roubles. This demonstrates the significant allocation of funds towards “National Defence,” as outlined in Russia’s budget plan.

The decision to significantly increase defense spending comes as Moscow faces mounting strain on its finances due to the war in Ukraine. It is worth noting that Russia’s government and finance ministry have not yet commented on the numbers.

While higher defense spending has supported Russia’s economic recovery by boosting industrial production, it has also contributed to a budget deficit of approximately $28 billion. The deficit is exacerbated by declining export revenues. In light of the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, increased defense spending may further widen the deficit and potentially hamper other sectors, as private investment is crowded out.

Based on Reuters calculations from the document, Russia has already spent 19.2% of its initially planned budget expenditure for 2023 on defense during the first six months alone. Additionally, the document provides an estimate of annual defense spending at 9.7 trillion roubles, which accounts for a third of the total spending target of 29.05 trillion roubles. This share would be the highest recorded in the past decade.

From 2011 to 2022, Russia’s defense spending ranged from a minimum of 13.9% to a maximum of 23% of its budget. The current defense budget indicates that Russia has already allocated 57.4% of its new annual defense budget.

The surge in military production has been a driving force in Russia’s economic recovery, as reflected in the significant increase in industrial output. However, this growth has prompted concerns about the capacity of the military industry. It has been suggested that the industry may already be operating at full capacity. The increased production of tanks and missiles could only be sustained by diverting resources from other sectors, potentially resulting in a detrimental impact on the overall economy.

As defense spending takes precedence, funding for education, healthcare, and infrastructure projects may face limitations and cuts. Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest, stated that the military industrial complex is driving growth while other civilian industries experience a slowdown.

Russia’s budget deficit is a departure from its typical budget surpluses as a net exporter. The decline in energy exports has played a significant role in the deficit, with the value of such exports experiencing a 47% decrease in the first half of the year. The higher budget spending poses inflation risks, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates to 8.5% in July, with expectations of further increases.

The Bank of Russia has forecasted GDP growth between 1.5% to 2.5% for this year, in line with analysts’ expectations. However, the International Monetary Fund warns that Russia’s economic prospects could be dampened by global isolation for years to come. The reliance on fiscal measures may temporarily support the economy, but a future economic slowdown may be inevitable once fiscal consolidation is implemented.

