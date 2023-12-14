A Fresh Perspective on Israeli Munitions in Gaza

A recent assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reveals that nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions used by Israel in its war with Hamas are unguided, also known as “dumb bombs.” This assessment, described by sources who have seen it, suggests that approximately 40-45% of the 29,000 munitions used by Israel have been unguided, while the rest are precision-guided munitions. Unguided munitions are generally less accurate and have the potential to pose a greater threat to civilians, particularly in densely populated areas like Gaza.

While the use of unguided munitions may be contributing to a rise in civilian casualties, it is important to clarify their impact. The divergence between Israel’s claims of minimizing harm to civilians and the utilization of unguided munitions at the reported rate raises concerns. Experts argue that if Israel is indeed using unguided munitions on such a scale, it undermines their assertion of prioritizing civilian safety.

Marc Garlasco, a former United Nations military analyst, highlights the potential dangers of using unguided munitions in densely populated areas. He explains that the chances of missing targets and harming civilians increase significantly in such situations. Interestingly, the US believes that Israel employs a tactic called “dive bombing,” which involves dropping unguided bombs steeply from fighter jets to enhance their accuracy. According to a US official, this technique makes unguided munitions as precise as guided ones. Nevertheless, experts argue that in densely populated areas, Israel should aim to use the most accurate weaponry available.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are unguided munitions?

Unguided munitions, also known as “dumb bombs,” are weapons that lack any guidance system or technology to direct them to specific targets. These munitions rely solely on the trajectory and velocity of their release.

How do unguided munitions differ from precision-guided munitions?

Precision-guided munitions are designed with advanced technologies, such as GPS or laser guidance systems, to accurately hit specific targets. They offer more control and accuracy than unguided munitions, reducing the risk of collateral damage.

Why are unguided munitions a concern in densely populated areas like Gaza?

Unguided munitions are less accurate than precision-guided munitions, increasing the probability of missed targets and potential harm to civilians. In densely populated areas, this poses a significant risk to innocent lives.

What is the impact of using unguided munitions on Israel’s relationship with the US?

The use of unguided munitions in Gaza has contributed to a growing rift between Israel and the US. President Joe Biden’s comment about “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza reflects the concerns over civilian casualties. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s upcoming trip to Israel indicates the US’s intent to address this issue directly.

Does the US provide Israel with unguided munitions?

Yes, the US has reportedly supplied Israel with unguided munitions, including Mk82 bombs. However, the US also provides Israel with systems that offer precision guidance.

