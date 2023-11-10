New Skies on the Horizon: Mongolia and US Forge Open Skies Deal

In an era of shifting alliances and global uncertainties, Mongolia and the United States are set to embark on a new aviation agreement called “Open Skies.” This landmark deal, heralded by Vice President Kamala Harris and Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene, seeks to foster stronger ties between the two nations while addressing key geopolitical challenges and promoting economic growth.

At the heart of this agreement lies a shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries recognize the region’s significance and their joint responsibility in shaping its future. The Open Skies deal will not only enhance air connectivity but also bolster collaboration in combating climate change, upholding democratic values, protecting human rights, and preserving the international rules-based order.

Mongolia, nestled between Russia and China, has pursued a diplomatic strategy aimed at maintaining its political independence. While the country has built alliances with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the United States, its economy has remained reliant on its two powerful neighbors. With the Open Skies agreement, Mongolia seeks to diversify its economic prospects and reduce dependence on its regional partners.

The Open Skies deal, which builds upon a previous air transport agreement, opens up new avenues for Mongolia’s national carrier, MIAT Mongolian Airlines. While the airline currently operates flights to Europe and Asia, it has yet to establish a direct connection with the United States. The agreement will pave the way for potential non-stop flights and facilitate cargo transportation between the two nations.

Importantly, this aviation agreement is not the only aspect of Mongolia’s evolving partnership with the United States. Cultural exchange initiatives and English-language training programs are also on the horizon. These endeavors, alongside the Open Skies deal, aim to provide Mongolia with Washington-backed alternatives for economic development, countering long-standing issues such as corruption that have deterred foreign investment.

For the resource-rich country of Mongolia, the agreement holds immense potential. With vast reserves of rare earth minerals and copper, Mongolia plays a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for materials required for the electrification of the auto market. As President Joe Biden prioritizes the transition to electric vehicles, Mongolia’s resource wealth becomes even more valuable.

Beyond economic cooperation, the two countries are poised to deepen their collaboration in outer space and strengthen ties in various other sectors. The signing of agreements on these fronts signals a comprehensive approach to enhancing the bilateral relationship and exploring opportunities for mutual growth.

Looking ahead, direct flights between Mongolia and the United States are set to commence in the second quarter of 2024. This development is poised to unlock new avenues for trade, tourism, business, and investment. Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene expressed his optimism, hoping that history will remember this visit as the genesis of an enduring friendship and strategic partnership.

Furthermore, the burgeoning cooperation between Mongolia and the United States extends beyond aviation and trade. Discussions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk have paved the way for potential investment and collaboration in the electric vehicle sector. Additionally, Alphabet’s Google is set to enter into a landmark digital cooperation agreement with Mongolia, further expanding opportunities for technological growth and innovation.

As Mongolia and the United States forge ahead with their Open Skies agreement, the world watches with anticipation. This milestone is not only a testament to the evolving geopolitical landscape but also a symbol of hope for increased collaboration, prosperity, and shared values in a rapidly changing world.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the “Open Skies” civil aviation agreement?

The “Open Skies” civil aviation agreement grants airlines from two countries the right to operate in each other’s territories. It aims to liberalize airline regulations and establish safety and security standards. The agreement promotes air connectivity and facilitates trade, tourism, and cargo transportation between the signatory nations.

2. How will the Open Skies deal benefit Mongolia?

For Mongolia, the Open Skies agreement opens up new economic opportunities by diversifying trade and reducing dependence on its powerful neighbors, Russia and China. It also enables Mongolia’s national carrier to establish direct flights with the United States, promoting tourism, business, and investment between the two countries.

3. What other initiatives are part of Mongolia’s evolving partnership with the United States?

Alongside the Open Skies agreement, Mongolia and the United States are embarking on cultural exchange initiatives and English-language training programs. These endeavors aim to deepen mutual understanding, foster people-to-people connections, and provide alternative avenues for economic development.

4. How does this agreement contribute to the Indo-Pacific region?

The Open Skies agreement reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region’s stability and growth. By strengthening ties with Mongolia and other nations in the region, the agreement aims to promote open and interconnected economies, address climate change, uphold democratic values, protect human rights, and preserve the international rules-based order.

5. What potential benefits does Mongolia’s resource wealth offer?

As Mongolia possesses extensive deposits of rare earth minerals and copper, it plays a vital role in meeting the global demand for materials necessary for the electrification of the auto market. With the transition to electric vehicles gaining momentum, Mongolia’s resource wealth presents significant economic opportunities and potential foreign investment.

