Lloyd’s of London Explores Potential for Insuring Ukrainian Grain Shipments Through UN Partnership

In an effort to support Ukrainian grain shipments, Lloyd’s of London is engaged in discussions with the United Nations (UN) regarding the possibility of providing insurance coverage for these shipments. The talks revolve around the potential revival of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which previously enabled protected exports from Ukrainian ports. Lloyd’s CEO, John Neal, expressed optimism about continuing to provide insurance if a new corridor deal can be reached.

The withdrawal of Russia from the initiative in July interrupted the protected exports. However, NATO member Turkey is making efforts to convince Russia to return to the agreement. Should the corridor be re-operated and re-established, Lloyd’s stands ready to offer insurance cover. Neal emphasized the importance of UN intervention and clearance for sanctioning insurance.

Alongside these discussions, Lloyd’s is actively exploring options for structuring the insurance cover differently than before. The company recognizes the need to adapt to the changing circumstances and challenges posed by the conflict in Ukraine.

Importantly, the insurance cover for shipments leaving Ukraine remains critical. Neal emphasized that without UN intervention and clearance, insurance would not be sanctioned. The Lloyd’s market estimates that the net loss resulting from the Ukraine conflict, after reinsurance, amounts to £1.4 billion ($1.74 billion).

Moreover, as part of its commitment to providing support, Lloyd’s is engaging with players in the Ukrainian domestic insurance sector. The company is involved in conversations to determine how it can assist and offer help, such as reinsurance or capacity, to those active in the sector.

While the situation remains complex, Neal expressed confidence that the survey conducted by Lloyd’s to assess potential exposure to conflict-related disasters in Taiwan did not cause anxiety. He highlighted that Taiwan is not a country where Lloyd’s is actively providing insurance, and any exposure related to it is relatively low.

