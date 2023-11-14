Recent findings have revealed a concerning revelation about a Kremlin official involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Alexei Petrov, a 27-year-old advisor to Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, has been associated with white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements online during his teenage years. The material, which includes videos, images, and messages from far-right organizations, was posted on his social media accounts between 2011 and 2014.

These disturbing connections were discovered by Reuters, prompting Petrov to delete some of the incriminating content and make changes to his online presence. However, his associations with white supremacist groups, such as Wotanjugend, were still evident through his Skype and Instagram handles. While Petrov denies having any current or previous involvement with neo-Nazi organizations, the evidence suggests a different story.

It is important to note that Petrov’s direct endorsement of these extremist movements was not found in the posts reviewed by Reuters. However, the nature of the content he shared raises concerns about his ideological leanings and potential influence in his role as an advisor.

When confronted with these findings, Petrov stated, “I have never had, nor do I have, any links to neo-Nazi organizations.” He attributed the possibility of reposting such content in his teenage years to the dynamic nature of online groups, suggesting that their names, activities, and orientations could have changed over time.

The office of Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, as well as the Kremlin spokesperson, did not respond to Reuters’ inquiries regarding these revelations, leaving many questions unanswered.

This new information comes in the wake of the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These arrest warrants are related to the alleged war crime of forcibly deporting hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia. Lvova-Belova denies committing any war crime and argues that the children were brought to Russia to protect them from violence orchestrated by what she describes as “Fascist” leadership in Ukraine.

While the exact role Petrov plays in these deportations remains unclear, his association with far-right movements raises serious concerns about the motivations and actions of those involved in this controversial undertaking. The European Union has already imposed sanctions on Petrov, recognizing his involvement in the illegal transportation and adoption of Ukrainian children by Russian families.

As new evidence emerges, it becomes increasingly crucial to scrutinize the actions of individuals tasked with safeguarding children’s rights. The international community must demand transparency and accountability in order to ensure the well-being and safety of vulnerable children caught in the crossfire of political conflicts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Wotanjugend?

A: Wotanjugend is a white supremacist organization that originated in Russia and promotes white racial supremacy.

Q: What do the numbers 88 and 14 signify?

A: In far-right circles, the number 88 is commonly used as a code for “Heil Hitler,” as “H” is the eighth letter in the alphabet. The number 14 refers to “the Fourteen Words,” which is a slogan associated with protecting the purity of the white race.

Q: What are the concerns surrounding Alexei Petrov’s associations?

A: Alexei Petrov’s connection to white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements raises questions about his ideological leanings and suitability as an advisor to Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights. These associations also cast doubt on the motivations behind the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Q: What actions have been taken against Petrov?

A: The European Union has imposed sanctions on Petrov due to his involvement in the illegal transportation and adoption of Ukrainian children by Russian families.

Q: What are the implications of this new evidence?

A: The discovery of Petrov’s far-right associations highlights the need for increased scrutiny and accountability in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable children. It calls into question the integrity of those involved in the deportation process and raises concerns about the well-being and safety of the affected children.

