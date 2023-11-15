Kosovo President Points Finger at Serbia for Recent Shootout, Urges International Support to Prevent Future Attacks

Pristina, Sept 28 – In a recent interview with Kosovo’s president Vjosa Osmani, she strongly accused Serbia and its president Aleksandar Vucic of orchestrating the violent shootout between armed men and Kosovar police in the northern part of the country last weekend. The incident, which resulted in multiple casualties, has sparked concerns over stability in the restive region.

Osmani emphasized that the armed group’s actions mirrored the intentions and motives of Serbia as a country and Vucic as its leader. Although Serbia and Vucic have denied any involvement, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack or provided a clear motive.

Kosovo, with an ethnic Albanian majority, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following a guerrilla uprising and NATO’s intervention in 1999. The country has been engaged in talks with Serbia for over a decade to normalize relations, but progress has been challenging.

Osmani suggested that Serbia still harbors territorial ambitions regarding Kosovo and highlighted concerns about a potential “Crimea model” that could threaten the northern part of Kosovo. Drawing a parallel to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, Kosovo fears that Serbia might attempt to seize the northern territories.

To support her claims, Kosovo’s government has published evidence suggesting that the group involved in the attack received training, arms, and support from the Belgrade government and security agencies. Osmani expressed her concern that similar attacks may occur again in the future, underscoring the need for condemnation and international intervention to prevent Serbia from supporting such groups.

Osmani firmly asserted that Kosovo would defend its freedom, independence, and sovereignty at any cost. She urged the international community to recognize the gravity of the situation and adjust their approach towards Serbia accordingly. Osmani believes that talks between Kosovo and Serbia cannot continue as before and called for a more robust response to Serbia’s aggression.

In the aftermath of the shootout, three individuals have been charged with participating in the attack. Police recovered a significant amount of weapons and ammunition, including assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, explosive devices, and drones, highlighting the severity of the incident.

As Kosovo grapples with the aftermath of this violent episode, the international community must closely monitor the situation and take decisive action to prevent further acts of aggression. Failure to address these concerns could have far-reaching consequences for stability in the region.

