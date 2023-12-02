Israel Proposes Buffer Zone in Post-War Gaza to Prevent Attacks

Israel is seeking to establish a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of Gaza’s border as part of its plans for the region after the ongoing war, according to sources in Egypt and other Arab states. The buffer zone is intended to prevent future attacks and infiltration by militant groups such as Hamas. Israel has shared these plans with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and even Saudi Arabia, despite the lack of diplomatic ties between the latter two countries. Turkey has also been informed of the proposal.

The buffer zone proposal does not signify an immediate end to Israel’s offensive, but rather it reflects Israel’s efforts to involve a wider range of Arab nations in shaping the future of Gaza. However, most Arab states have condemned Israel’s offensive and have shown no willingness to police or administer Gaza in the future. Additionally, these states have expressed opposition to any plan that would diminish Palestinian territory.

A senior regional security official described Israel’s motivation behind the buffer zone, stating that it aims to prevent militant groups like Hamas from infiltrating or attacking Israel. Israel’s position, as presented by Ophir Falk, a foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, involves a three-tier process for the post-Hamas era: destroying Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, and de-radicalizing the region. Falk hints at a potential buffer zone as part of the demilitarization process. However, he did not provide details regarding discussions with international partners, including Arab states.

While Israel has previously considered the idea of a buffer zone within Gaza, it is now presenting the proposal as part of its future security plans to Arab states. Arab states remain skeptical, with concerns that Israel intends to dispossess Palestinians from their land, similar to what occurred during Israel’s establishment in 1948. However, the Israeli government denies any such intentions.

The depth and extent of the proposed buffer zone within Gaza are still under consideration. It remains unclear whether it will be just a few hundred meters or extend further into the region. Implementing the buffer zone would further restrict the already limited space for Gaza’s population, which is concentrated within a narrow strip of land.

An Israeli official emphasized that the buffer zone is a security measure rather than a political one. Israel’s goal is to prevent Hamas from amassing military capabilities close to the border and launching surprise attacks. The official clarified that Israel does not intend to remain on the Gaza side of the border.

In mediation talks, Israel has raised the idea of disarming northern Gaza and establishing a buffer zone in that area under international supervision. However, several Arab states have expressed opposition to this proposal, primarily due to disagreements over the location of the buffer zone.

It is worth noting that the report does not indicate an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Rather, it highlights Israel’s efforts to engage other Arab states in shaping the post-war future of the region. The buffer zone proposal, although met with skepticism, represents Israel’s commitment to securing its borders and preventing future attacks.