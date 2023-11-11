Ukraine’s High-Tech Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

Amid the darkness of night, Ukrainian soldiers gather around a cutting-edge drone controller, their faces illuminated by the glow of its screen. This scene marks the beginning of a daring offensive in the war-torn east of Ukraine, an offensive that aims to regain crucial territory from Russian control. The exclusive access granted to CNN sheds light on the high-tech strategies employed by Ukraine in this operation.

Leading the charge is a team of skilled drone pilots, one of whom operates under the call sign “Groove.” Equipped with state-of-the-art Western night-vision technology, Ukrainian ground troops hold the advantage in nighttime operations. However, the darkness poses a challenge for the country’s ground attack aircraft. To overcome this obstacle, a specialized drone unit aptly named “Code 9.2” steps up.

Using Ukrainian-made ‘Vampire’ unmanned aerial vehicles, these hexacopters boast exceptional night vision capabilities. “The drones see in the night like in daylight,” explains Groove. “We see the infantry, we hit the vehicles, cannons, everything we need to destroy.” With up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of payload capacity, these drones are efficient tools of destruction.

The deployment of such advanced technology is part of an initiative spearheaded by the Ministry for Digital Transformation. The objective is to equip Ukrainian forces with cutting-edge technology on the battlefield. Last August, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced the delivery of 270 ‘Vampire’ drones to the front lines. These drones have thermal imagers, enabling them to operate effectively during the dark hours. Their main purpose is to neutralize armored vehicles, tanks, enemy defense structures, fortifications, and ammunition depots.

Videos captured by the night-vision cameras of these drones offer a glimpse into the intensity of the conflict. The footage reveals Ukrainian drones successfully targeting and destroying Russian armored vehicles, including a modern Russian T-90 tank, one of Russia’s latest and most advanced military assets. The pilots, like Groove, continuously search for Russian forces, occasionally engaging in pursuit and bombarding enemy vehicles along the way.

As the drone attacks intensify, other units join the battlefield. The skies fill with multiple launch rocket systems and their rapid projectiles, courtesy of US-donated cluster munitions. Mortar units effectively support infantry forces, aided by flares to pinpoint Moscow’s armies. At the forefront, infantry fighting vehicles race to storm Russian lines. This comprehensive assault has been meticulously planned for over a month, according to the leader of Code 9.2, who operates under the call sign ‘Flint.’ This operation aims to capitalize on recent gains made by Ukraine, as they seek to regain strategic territory in the area south of Bakhmut.

While Ukraine has focused a significant portion of its Western equipment in the south, where forces are advancing along multiple axes, progress has been measured. German-made Leopard 2 tanks, American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and other sophisticated weaponry have been deployed to support Ukrainian forces in their efforts. Ultimately, the goal is to reach the Black Sea and cut off Russia’s supply route to Crimea. As of now, Ukraine has successfully recaptured a handful of small villages in the south, demonstrating slow but steady progress.

