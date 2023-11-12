India Implements Restrictions on Drone Manufacturers Amid Security Concerns

In a bid to address security vulnerabilities, India has recently banned the use of Chinese components by domestic manufacturers of military drones. The measure, which was reported by Reuters for the first time, comes as India seeks to modernize its military capabilities through the increased use of unmanned quadcopters and other autonomous platforms.

The decision to restrict the use of Chinese-made parts in drones’ communication functions, cameras, radio transmission, and operating software is grounded in concerns that these components could compromise intelligence-gathering efforts. Indian security leaders are apprehensive about potential cyberattacks and unauthorized access to critical military data through these Chinese-made parts.

The ban is part of India’s broader strategy to bolster its drone capabilities and protect against perceived threats, including those from neighboring countries such as China. The Indian government has previously imposed phased import restrictions on surveillance drones since 2020, and the latest measures are being implemented through military tenders.

Discussions during drone tender meetings held in February and March revealed that equipment or subcomponents from countries sharing land borders with India would not be acceptable for security reasons. Although not explicitly mentioned, the reference to neighboring countries is widely understood to be directed at China.

The ban on Chinese parts has presented a manufacturing hurdle for domestic drone producers, as it has increased the cost of production. Manufacturers are now forced to look elsewhere for components, pushing up costs and disrupting supply chains. While some manufacturers have resorted to importing materials from China and white-labeling them to comply with the restrictions, the shift to non-Chinese alternatives remains a challenge.

India’s drone industry currently relies on foreign manufacturers for both parts and complete systems due to technological gaps in indigenous production capabilities. This dependence stems from a lack of knowledge and expertise in certain types of drone manufacturing. The Indian government has been working on a program to develop an indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned system, but the project has faced delays because of challenges in engine technology.

To bridge the technology gaps and address manufacturing limitations, India announced its plan to purchase 31 MQ-9 drones from the United States for over $3 billion. Additionally, the government has emphasized the need for a coherent national strategy to enhance domestic drone manufacturing capabilities and deliver commercially viable products.

While the Indian government has allocated a significant budget for defense research and development, experts note a lack of investment by private-sector companies in research and development for military projects. Venture capitalists are often deterred by long lead times and the uncertainty of government orders. To boost domestic manufacturing, India must accept higher costs and provide adequate support to help the ecosystem thrive.

Despite the challenges posed by the ban, India remains committed to strengthening its drone capabilities for enhanced national security. By prohibiting the use of Chinese components and prioritizing domestic production, India aims to safeguard its military information and foster self-reliance in drone manufacturing.

