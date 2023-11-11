New Perspective: International Criminal Court’s Jurisdiction Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has reiterated its jurisdiction over potential war crimes committed by Hamas militants in Israel and Israelis in the Gaza Strip, despite Israel not being a member state. The ICC’s top prosecutor, Karim Khan, emphasized that the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, fall under the court’s jurisdiction, granting it the authority to prosecute Hamas.

In an exclusive interview, Khan stated that if there is evidence of Palestinians, whether affiliated with Hamas or other armed groups, committing crimes, the ICC has jurisdiction, regardless of where the crimes were committed. This includes acts committed on Israeli territory. Khan expressed his deep concern over the ongoing violence, describing the images as “heartbreaking.”

While the ICC serves as a court of last resort, prosecuting individuals for alleged criminal conduct when member states are unable or unwilling to do so, it faces limitations. Notably, major global powers such as China, the United States, Russia, India, and Egypt are not members of the court. Consequently, should the ICC issue warrants related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, enforcement would rely on member states for arrests since the court lacks its own police force.

The ICC has been conducting an investigation into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories since 2021. However, Israel does not recognize the court or its jurisdiction. The current surge in violence is also within the scope of the ICC’s mandate, according to Khan.

Addressing the warring parties, Khan urged reflection and calm, emphasizing the need for leadership that adheres to international norms and protects the innocent. He stressed that deliberately targeting civilians or civilian objects, as well as engaging in acts such as rape, killing, mutilation, or hostage-taking, would constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Convention. Khan underscored the importance of compliance with the law and the realization that all parties will be held accountable.

