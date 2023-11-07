The international community is eagerly awaiting the words that will be spoken by European Council President Charles Michel at the United Nations Security Council meeting. According to a draft of his speech obtained by Reuters, Michel plans to directly address China, urging them to do more in order to push Russia towards a “just peace” in Ukraine.

In his address, Michel is expected to emphasize the importance of upholding the principles laid out in the U.N. Charter, particularly the respect for territorial integrity of sovereign nations. He will call for a “just peace” that not only addresses the immediate conflict at hand but also ensures a sustainable resolution that promotes long-term stability in the region.

Without directly quoting Michel’s draft speech, it is clear that he will make a passionate plea to China, urging them to join forces with other responsible nations to persuade Russia to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The European Council President views this war as a criminal act that is causing immense suffering and instability.

China’s Vice President Han Zheng, who is currently attending the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, is also expected to be present at the Security Council meeting. This provides an opportune moment for Michel to directly engage with the Chinese delegation and request their support in resolving the Ukraine crisis.

China’s previous abstentions in the U.N. General Assembly votes concerning the conflict in Ukraine have been viewed by some as an attempt to maintain a diplomatic balance amidst the escalating tensions. While China has expressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, their stance has left room for interpretation in light of Russia’s concerns about NATO.

As the world watches the Security Council meeting unfold, the focus will be on China’s response to Michel’s call for action. The international community hopes that China will step up and play a greater role in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, bringing an end to the suffering of the Ukrainian people and restoring stability to the region.

Disclaimer: This article is a fictional creation and does not reflect actual events or statements made by individuals mentioned.