According to data reviewed by Reuters, coal worth at least $14.3 million, produced in areas of Ukraine annexed by Russia, has been exported to Turkey this year. Between February and July, approximately 160,400 tonnes of coal from the annexed regions of Donetsk and Luhansk arrived in Turkey. The majority of the shipments, accounting for 95% of the total, were sent to Turkey, making it the largest export destination for coal from the annexed territories.

Turkey, a member of NATO supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, has not restricted trade with Russia or the areas controlled by Moscow, unlike the United States and the European Union. Despite global trends, Turkey has been increasing its use of coal for electricity generation, producing 31.5 million megawatt hours of electricity from imported coal in the first half of this year.

The coal sellers are registered in Russia and the annexed Ukrainian territories, while the buyers are companies registered in Hong Kong, the UAE, and offshore jurisdictions. No Turkish companies are listed as buyers in the customs data, and Reuters has not been able to determine the final beneficiaries of these transactions.

Although the commercial trade data does not provide a complete picture of how the coal was exported, it reveals that some of it went through the ports of Rostov and Novorossiisk in Russia with rail connections to Donetsk and Luhansk. It remains unclear whether the coal was re-exported from Turkey.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on companies supporting Moscow’s actions in the war against Ukraine but Turkey does not face the same restrictions. Turkey has acknowledged the reports of coal trade but has not provided any comments on the specific findings.

Concerns have been raised about Russia profiting from the resources of Ukraine, which belongs to the people of Ukraine. The Ukrainian government, the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Russia’s Ministry of Energy and Federal Customs Service, have all declined to comment on the coal exports.

The export of coal from the annexed territories of Ukraine to Turkey highlights the complex and intertwined economic relationships in the region as different countries navigate their political alliances and commercial interests.