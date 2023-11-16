The Risks of Reckless Encounters: Chinese Warplane Endangers Canadian Helicopter in South China Sea

In a recent incident over international waters of the South China Sea, a Chinese warplane fired flares that jeopardized the safety of a Canadian military helicopter. Canadian military officers have deemed this action reckless and potentially hazardous, as it could have led to the downing of the aircraft.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky Cyclone, was operating from the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa during a search for a detected submarine. It was during this operation that the helicopter had two encounters with Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy J-11 fighter jets. In the first encounter, the fighters circled around the Canadian helicopter, causing turbulence and posing a danger to the copter. In the second encounter, a Chinese warplane fired flares in front of the helicopter, risking damage to the rotor blades or engines.

While China has been known to get close to fixed-wing aircraft, this behavior against a helicopter is considered rare. The incidents occurred over international waters outside of the Paracel Islands, and the Canadian warship was operating 100 miles east of the Paracels at the time.

The South China Sea holds immense strategic importance, with a significant portion of global shipping and valuable fishing grounds located within its waters. China claims historic jurisdiction over the majority of the South China Sea, constructing artificial islands and fortifications that have drawn criticism from other claimants. In 2016, an international tribunal ruled against China’s claims of historic rights to the region, though China has disregarded this ruling.

The incident between the Chinese warplane and the Canadian helicopter highlights the ongoing tension and risks associated with freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Major powers frequently conduct operations in the region to assert its status as international waters, which often provoke a response from China.

While Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denied awareness of the specific incident, Canada hopes to prevent such encounters from escalating. The Canadian military will continue to fly over the international waters of the South China Sea and is trained to respond to intercepts like the one experienced on Sunday.

