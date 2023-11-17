New Perspective: Xi Jinping’s Absence at G20 Summit Signals China’s Shifting Priorities

Sources from India and China have indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in India. Instead, Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the September 9-10 meeting in New Delhi. While the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries have not provided any official comments, officials from both countries have spoken anonymously about Xi’s expected absence.

This development comes amid ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. The summit was seen as a potential opportunity for Xi to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in an effort to stabilize relations. However, with Xi’s likely absence, it remains to be seen how this will impact the future of China-US relations.

It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has also announced that he will not be attending the summit and will instead send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This further highlights the challenges faced by global leaders in coordinating their participation in international events during these uncertain times.

Xi’s anticipated absence raises questions about China’s shifting priorities on the global stage. Since securing a third term as leader, Xi has made few overseas trips, focusing more on domestic matters and consolidating his leadership position. This could be seen as a reflection of China’s increased emphasis on internal stability and economic development.

In the absence of a face-to-face meeting between Xi and Biden at the G20 summit, attention may turn to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in San Francisco in November. This could provide another opportunity for a potential meeting between the two leaders and a chance to address the complex issues that currently define their relationship.

The G20 ministerial meetings leading up to the summit have already been contentious, with Russia and China jointly opposing statements condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. These disagreements underscore the challenges of finding common ground among G20 members on sensitive geopolitical issues.

Ultimately, Xi’s absence at the G20 summit reflects a shifting landscape in global politics. As leaders navigate the complexities of trade, geopolitics, and domestic priorities, international events like this one will continue to provide insights into the evolving dynamics between major powers.

FAQs:

1. Why is Xi Jinping unlikely to attend the G20 summit in India?

The exact reason for Xi Jinping’s expected absence is unknown, but it could be indicative of China’s shifting priorities towards domestic matters and internal stability.

2. Will this impact China-US relations?

Xi’s likely absence raises questions about the future of China-US relations, particularly as the summit was seen as a potential opportunity for a meeting between Xi and President Biden. It remains to be seen how this absence will impact the relationship between the two countries.

3. What are the upcoming opportunities for Xi and Biden to meet?

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in San Francisco in November could provide another opportunity for Xi and Biden to meet and address the complex issues between their countries.

