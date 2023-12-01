Chinese Influence on Taiwan Elections through Inexpensive Travel Offers

TAIPEI, Dec 1 – Reports suggest that Chinese authorities have been enticing Taiwanese politicians with low-cost trips to China before the upcoming elections in Taiwan. This revelation has caused concern among officials, who see it as a form of “election interference.”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials have expressed worries that China may attempt to sway voters towards candidates who advocate for closer ties with Beijing. The significance of China’s activities in this regard has not been widely reported until now.

China claims Taiwan as its own and has been increasing military and political pressure to assert sovereignty over the island. The Chinese government frames the presidential and legislative elections on January 13th as a choice between “peace and war,” portraying the ruling party as dangerous separatists. They urge Taiwanese voters to make the “right choice.”

Taiwanese law prohibits election campaigns from receiving funds from “external hostile forces,” including China. In response to potential violations of election and security laws, prosecutors in southern Taiwan have been investigating 22 individuals, including grassroots politicians.

Security agencies across Taiwan are currently examining more than 400 visits to China over the past month. Most of these trips were organized for local opinion leaders such as borough chiefs and village heads. The visits were subsidized by units under China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

In order to avoid suspicion, the politicians themselves paid for their airfares, while other expenses such as accommodation, transportation, and meals were covered by the Chinese authorities. This sort of interference is under the guise of group tours, offering discounted packages that serve as a means of election interference.

To investigate these cases legally is complicated, as it is challenging to establish a money trail to Chinese state agencies. Furthermore, it is difficult to determine what was communicated during meetings with Chinese officials.

In response to these reports, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council commented that it is evident that Beijing is trying to influence the Taiwanese elections by offering free trips to politicians. The Chinese Communist Party seeks to guide the choice of candidates preferred by their party.

