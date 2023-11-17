New Perspective on Hamas Attack Reveals Startling Insights

In the early hours of October 7, on the eastern edge of Gaza, a group of Hamas militants gathered, preparing for a brutal assault on Israel. As dawn approached, they made their final preparations, ensuring their weapons were ready and their video recording devices were functioning. An explosion in the distance signaled the start of their mission.

Shouting the phrase “Allahu Akbar” meaning “God is great” in Arabic, the militants raced towards the border, crossing the first fence that separated Gaza from Israel. The destruction caused by the explosion made it unclear if it had facilitated their passage.

Startling new footage captured by a bodycam worn by one of the terrorists provides a window into this horrifying operation. Released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the video offers a glimpse into the reality of what occurred on that fateful day. Israeli officials have compared the attack to the devastating events of 9/11, emphasizing the severity and impact of Hamas’ assault.

This newly released video footage not only captures the militants’ journey across the border but also exposes the existence of previously undisclosed Hamas tunnels in Gaza. The video includes shots of a larger underground room that leads to a network of narrower tunnels. Dimly lit with only a flashlight to guide them, the militants navigate through these passages, passing supplies and blue barrels along the way. Graffiti on the walls ominously reads, “What’s hidden is far worse.”

The video spans over 100 minutes, beginning before the attack and ending when the camera stops recording. CNN has verified the locations depicted in the footage, ensuring its authenticity and alignment with other footage from the incident.

As the militants pass the first border fence, the individual wielding the camera directs them, demonstrating clear planning and coordination. Their progress remains unimpeded as they maneuver through Israeli territory. Just minutes later, the second security fence is crossed as they head towards a kibbutz, racing along dirt roads amidst plowed fields.

Seventeen minutes into the video, the militants halt, and gunfire erupts across an open field, with Israeli structures visible in the distance. It remains uncertain if any targets are hit. The group regroups and briefly pauses, expressing gratitude to God for their successful advancement thus far.

Near the town of Kissufim, the cameraman disembarks from the vehicle alongside his fellow militants. As they advance, they exchange suppressive fire. The camera captures the moment when the gunman spots an Israeli soldier on the ground, mercilessly opening fire at point-blank range, ending the soldier’s life.

In a chilling turn of events, the gunman seizes the fallen soldier’s Tavor rifle, capturing the grim aftermath on his bodycam. In a moment of jubilation, he turns the camera towards himself, celebrating his actions alongside his comrades.

Expressing a moment of composure, he speaks to the mounted camera, identifying himself as a 24-year-old father who claims to have killed two Israeli soldiers. He seeks divine intervention, praying for victory and what he describes as a “well-deserved martyrdom.”

FAQ:

Q: What does “Allahu Akbar” mean?

A: “Allahu Akbar” is an Arabic phrase that translates to “God is great.” It is commonly used in Islamic religious contexts.

Q: What is a bodycam?

A: A bodycam is a wearable camera typically used by law enforcement personnel or individuals to capture first-person perspectives in various situations.

Q: What is a Tavor rifle?

A: The Tavor rifle is a selective fire bullpup assault rifle, primarily used by the Israel Defense Forces.

Sources:

– Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

– CNN