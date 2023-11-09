President Biden Unlikely to Attend COP28 Climate Change Conference in Dubai

Despite the importance of addressing climate change on a global scale, it appears that U.S. President Joe Biden will not be attending the upcoming 28th meeting of the United Nations “Conference of the Parties” on climate (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to sources familiar with the event’s planning, two U.S. officials and another individual, the president’s schedule is subject to change and no final decision has been made.

While the White House has not provided any updates on Biden’s travel plans, they emphasized his commitment to tackling climate change and pointed to his administration’s ambitious climate agenda both domestically and internationally. The spokesperson mentioned that although there were no travel updates at the time, the administration is looking forward to a productive COP28.

Biden’s advisors find themselves juggling multiple priorities, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and negotiations with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives over federal spending. Additionally, as they anticipate an upcoming presidential campaign season that is expected to intensify in January, time management becomes critical.

The COP28 conference in Dubai will witness numerous countries pushing for the world’s first agreement to phase out CO2-emitting coal, oil, and gas. An accord of this nature would be a significant accomplishment for President Biden, particularly as he gears up for the 2024 presidential election in which many liberal and younger voters prioritize climate change.

Moreover, the event would provide an opportunity for Biden to engage personally with global leaders, especially those from Arab countries, to discuss the situation in Gaza. A previously planned summit in Jordan was canceled, underscoring the importance of face-to-face discussions surrounding ongoing conflicts and regional challenges.

It is worth noting that President Biden has attended the previous two COP summits since assuming office earlier this year. In contrast, his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, chose to skip these events after withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement. Biden, on the other hand, swiftly reversed that decision upon taking office.

While the president’s participation in COP28 remains uncertain, it is essential to remember that his dedication to combating climate change remains intact. Whether he attends the conference or not, his administration’s commitment to aggressive climate action will continue to shape policies both domestically and abroad.