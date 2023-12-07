Thai Man’s Account of Captivity: A Tale of Survival and Hope

Don Pila, Thailand – On October 7, Thai farm laborer Anucha Angkaew’s life took an unexpected turn. While seeking shelter from rocket attacks on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, Anucha and his five colleagues were taken captive by armed militants. Anucha later described the militants as Hamas, identified by the Palestine flags on their sleeves.

During his 50 days in captivity, Anucha experienced the bleakness and brutality that many hostages endured. He recounted sleeping on a sandy floor and enduring beatings from his Hamas captors. Anucha revealed that the Israelis in his group were subjected to even more brutal treatment.

Anucha and his colleagues found solace in playing chess on a makeshift board, reminiscing about their families, and longing for their favorite Thai food. While few former hostages have shared their stories, others who were released have also described beatings and death threats.

Anucha’s ordeal came to an end when he was finally released and returned to his family home in rural northeastern Thailand. Reflecting on his time in captivity, Anucha expressed his belief that he would not survive the ordeal.

The abduction of Anucha and over 240 others, both Israelis and foreign nationals, on October 7 was met with a devastating Israeli retaliation. The resulting bombing campaign and ground offensive claimed the lives of thousands of people.

While over 100 hostages, largely women, children, and non-Israelis, have been released, including Anucha, around 130 people, including eight Thais, remain in captivity.

It is worth noting that prior to the conflict, Thailand had a significant population of laborers working in Israel’s agriculture sector. These laborers were attracted by higher wages offered in Israel. Thailand recognized Palestine as a sovereign state in 2012 and maintained friendly ties with Israel.

Anucha provided a vivid account of his captivity, sharing details of the beatings, the living conditions, and the daily struggles. His story serves as a testament to the resilience and hope that can emerge in the face of adversity.

