Exclude Fossil Fuel Companies from Cop28 if their Actions Obstruct Climate Action, Urges Former UN Chief

In a bold statement, the former UN climate chief, Christiana Figueres, called for fossil fuel companies to be excluded from the upcoming Cop28 climate summit if they continue to impede progress on climate action. Figueres emphasized that if these companies attend the summit solely to obstruct and create hurdles, they should not be given a platform.

The call to exclude fossil fuel companies comes on the heels of the recent United Nations’ climate ambition summit, where leaders from over 100 nations convened to present their new plans for combating global heating and adapting to its consequences. The summit aimed to set the stage for Cop28, scheduled for this fall.

Figueres, a key figure in the successful delivery of the landmark Paris climate agreement in 2015, acknowledged her own evolving perspective on the role of oil and gas companies in climate policymaking. While she once believed in their inclusion, Figueres stated that her patience had run out as these companies rolled back their climate commitments, actively lobbied against regulations, and prioritized profits over decarbonization efforts.

Although Figueres expressed disappointment, she continues to hold out hope for a change of heart among some fossil fuel companies. She acknowledged that while it may require a miracle, these companies could still choose to take a proactive stance and lead the charge on climate action.

The annual international climate summit, Cop28, is set to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, a major producer of oil and gas. The selection of Sultan Al Jaber, the CEO of the national oil company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), as the summit’s presiding officer, caused concern among climate advocates. However, Figueres expressed optimism in Al Jaber’s evolving stance, noting his recent statements on the need for international climate finance and his commitment to addressing the climate crisis.

Despite Al Jaber’s promising rhetoric, his position at the helm of Adnoc raises eyebrows, as the company plans a significant expansion of oil and gas production. This juxtaposition highlights the tensions between rhetoric and action within the industry.

The question of whether fossil fuel companies should participate in Cop28 remains contentious. As the summit approaches, stakeholders and policymakers must confront the challenge of striking a balance between inclusivity and progress towards climate goals. The continued scrutiny of fossil fuel companies’ actions and their commitment to meaningful change will shape the discourse around climate action going forward.

