Justice Served: Ex-Wife of French Serial Killer Found Guilty in Joanna Parrish Murder

In a significant ruling that brings justice to the victims and their families, Monique Olivier, the ex-wife of the notorious French serial killer Michel Fourniret, has been found guilty of complicity in the murder of British student Joanna Parrish and two other French victims. The verdict was reached after a three-week trial and over 10 hours of deliberation by a panel of judges and jurors.

Olivier, 75, had already admitted to the accusations against her. She has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years. This judgment adds to her existing life sentence for her involvement in the horrifying campaign of kidnappings and killings masterminded by Fourniret, which terrorized France for almost two decades.

For Roger Parrish, Joanna’s father, and the other affected individuals, this verdict represents a long-awaited glimmer of hope in seeking justice for their loved ones after 33 years. Fourniret, also known as the “Ogre of the Ardennes,” was convicted in 2008 for the murder of seven other young women. However, it took an additional decade for him to confess to the killings of Parrish and two other victims whose bodies were never recovered.

In this French trial, defendants do not make pleas. Nevertheless, Olivier openly acknowledged her involvement in the three murders, expressing remorse for her actions and characterizing them as both monstrous and unforgivable. She admitted to helping Fourniret lure Parrish to her death and described the brutality inflicted upon her.

With Fourniret’s death in 2021, at the age of 79, he was unable to stand trial for the murders. This makes Olivier’s conviction all the more essential in holding her accountable for her role in these heinous crimes.

