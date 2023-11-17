The Hidden Reason Behind Trump’s Reluctance to Wear a Mask During the Pandemic

In a shocking revelation, a former White House aide sheds light on why former President Donald Trump consistently refused to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, provides a new perspective on Trump’s refusal to embrace mask-wearing.

Hutchinson’s upcoming book, titled “Enough,” uncovers the real reason behind Trump’s aversion to masks. Contrary to popular belief, it had nothing to do with his desire to project strength or appear impenetrable. Instead, Hutchinson explains that Trump’s main concern was his makeup and the potential for it to be ruined by mask straps.

One incident that captures Trump’s reluctance occurred during a visit to an Arizona Honeywell facility in May 2020. Despite the facility producing masks, Trump opted to go maskless. Hutchinson recounts how she showed him her N95 mask with bronzer-stained straps, causing Trump to realize the same fate awaited his own mask. Frustrated by the cosmetic mishap, he decided not to wear the mask, stating, “I’m not wearing this thing.”

This revelation challenges the narrative that Trump’s refusal to wear a mask was solely driven by his ego or a desire to project strength. It suggests that there were personal concerns at play, revealing a side to Trump’s decision-making that has been largely overlooked.

As we delve deeper into the events of the pandemic, it is essential to examine the motivations behind notable figures’ actions. Hutchinson’s account sheds new light on Trump’s perspective and challenges our previous understanding, reminding us that there is often more to the story than meets the eye.

