Former Wagner Commander Detained for Unauthorized Border Crossing

Norwegian authorities have apprehended a former commander of the notorious Wagner mercenary group on suspicion of attempting to illegally cross the border back into Russia after seeking asylum in Norway earlier this year. The individual, identified as Andrei Medvedev, had escaped Russia in January through its Arctic border with Norway, claiming that Russian guards had fired shots at him. Medvedev had previously discussed his involvement in the Ukraine conflict as a member of the Wagner group.

According to a statement released by the police, a man in his 20s was taken into custody for attempting to cross the Russian border without authorization, although his identity was not disclosed. However, Medvedev’s lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, stated that his client’s arrest was a result of a misunderstanding. Risnes clarified that Medvedev was in the vicinity of the border to locate the spot where he had previously crossed into Norway, asserting that it was never his intention to reenter Russia.

Upon his arrival in Norway, Medvedev had applied for asylum, citing fears for his life due to witnessing the mistreatment and killing of Russian prisoners involved in the Ukraine conflict. In an unexpected twist, Medvedev expressed his desire to return to Russia in a video posted on YouTube in May, despite acknowledging the potential risks to his safety. He described himself as a “boy in a big game” and expressed his desire to disengage from it.

Risnes acknowledged Medvedev’s right to return to Russia but emphasized that significant changes would need to occur to ensure a safe return. In April, Medvedev was convicted in Norway for his involvement in a bar fight and for carrying an air gun. However, he was acquitted of charges related to violence against police officers. Despite these legal complications, Medvedev remained hopeful for a favorable asylum decision and expressed optimism about his future.

