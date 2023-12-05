Former US Ambassador Victor Rocha Allegedly Collaborated with Cuban Intelligence

In a shocking revelation, former US ambassador Victor Manuel Rocha has been charged by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly acting as a covert agent for Cuban intelligence services over several decades. The court documents unsealed on Monday claim that Rocha engaged in clandestine activity with the Cuban government since at least 1981, sharing false information with the US and meeting with Cuban operatives.

With a 25-year career in the US Foreign Service, Rocha held high-level positions in South American nations like Bolivia and Argentina. However, the DOJ alleges that during this time, he served as an agent of the Cuban government, using his access to non-public information and influence over US foreign policy.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed the seriousness of the case, stating, “To betray that trust by falsely pledging loyalty to the United States while serving a foreign power is a crime that will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.” The charges against Rocha highlight one of the most extensive and enduring infiltrations of the US government by a foreign agent in history.

Rocha was arrested at his Miami residence by the FBI and is currently in custody, awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The court document reveals that in meetings with an undercover FBI agent posing as a Cuban General Directorate of Intelligence representative in 2022 and 2023, Rocha openly admitted his decades-long collaboration with Cuba.

It is worth noting that Rocha had a notable involvement in Bolivia’s presidential race in 2002, where he warned against the election of left-wing candidate Evo Morales. This intervention, seen as an attempt to influence the election outcome, angered Bolivians and ultimately aided Morales in his victory.

Since retiring from government service, Rocha has pursued a new career as the president of a Dominican gold mine partially owned by Canada’s Barrick Gold, which has faced allegations of environmental degradation and complicity in extrajudicial killings in Tanzania.

