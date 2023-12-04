A Former US Diplomat Charged with Espionage for Cuba

A former US diplomat, Victor Manuel Rocha, has been accused of acting as a Cuban agent for over four decades. The allegations state that Rocha, who served as the US ambassador to Bolivia, helped Cuba gather intelligence against the United States since 1981. Court documents reveal that Rocha referred to the US as “the enemy” and believed his work as a secret agent “strengthened the Revolution.” Last Friday, Rocha was arrested in Miami after an undercover operation that had been ongoing for more than a year.

This case has been described by Attorney General Merrick Garland as one of the most extensive and long-lasting infiltrations of the US government by a foreign agent. Rocha, who was born in Colombia and raised in New York City, attended prestigious institutions such as Yale, Harvard, and Georgetown. He held various government positions, including serving at the National Security Council, for 25 years. From 1999 to 2002, Rocha worked as the US ambassador to Bolivia.

The relationship between the US and Cuba has been fraught with tension since Fidel Castro overthrew a US-backed government over 60 years ago. In the 1960s, the US imposed a trade embargo against Cuba, which remains in place. Attempts were made to normalize relations between the two countries during the Obama administration in 2015, but many of these actions were later reversed by President Donald Trump.

According to court documents, Rocha made several trips to Cuba and worked to advance the interests of Cuban officials from 1981 until the present day. The exact details of the information he allegedly shared are not disclosed in the documents. However, the undercover FBI operation that led to his arrest is outlined. In November 2022, an undercover FBI agent posing as a representative of the Cuban Intelligence Services contacted Rocha via WhatsApp. Rocha agreed to several meetings, even choosing a food court as a discreet location.

During these meetings, Rocha allegedly provided the undercover agent with information about his time as a secret agent for the Cuban government. He openly described and celebrated his activities, expressing his desire to protect what he and Cuba had accomplished. Additionally, Rocha is accused of misleading the US government and providing false statements to obtain travel documents.

FAQ:

Q: How long is Victor Manuel Rocha accused of working as an agent for the Cuban government?

A: Rocha is accused of working as a Cuban agent for over 40 years.

Q: What positions did Victor Manuel Rocha hold within the US government?

A: Rocha served as the US ambassador to Bolivia from 1999 to 2002 and held various roles, including at the National Security Council, for 25 years.

Q: How did the undercover FBI operation against Rocha unfold?

A: An undercover FBI agent posing as a representative of the Cuban Intelligence Services contacted Rocha via WhatsApp, leading to several meetings where Rocha divulged details about his espionage activities.

Q: What were the consequences of Rocha’s actions?

A: Rocha faces charges of espionage, providing false information to the US government, and making false statements to obtain travel documents.

Sources:

– BBC News: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61167950