New Article: Liz Truss Sparks Enthusiasm for Pro-Business Economic Vision

Manchester, England – Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss made a notable comeback on Monday, attracting a significant crowd on the sidelines of the Conservative Party Conference as she advocated for business tax cuts. Truss, known for her passion for Reaganomics, presented her economic vision for Britain at a “Great British Growth” rally.

Truss emphasized the importance of “axing the tax” and urged Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt to consider reducing corporation tax to 19% from its current rate of 25%. Drawing inspiration from Ronald Reagan’s successful campaign slogan “make America great again,” Truss highlighted her dedication to resurrecting economic growth in Britain.

According to Truss, the country’s current tax policies are driving businesses, like AstraZeneca, to seek more favorable tax environments abroad. She firmly stated that businesses should not be treated as mere resources for generating revenue. Instead, Truss emphasized the need to support businesses in expanding, creating more job opportunities, and fostering innovative ideas.

Truss’ passionate speech garnered attention from hundreds of conference delegates, including party members, policymakers, and the press. Attendees lined up eagerly to hear her remarks, expressing their continued support for her policies and curiosity in hearing more about her pro-business agenda.

The substantial turnout at Truss’ rally, with notable attendees such as former cabinet ministers Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, highlights the growing divisions within the ruling Conservative Party. As the party prepares for a challenging battle against the opposition Labour Party in the upcoming General Election, the enthusiasm sparked by Truss’ speech suggests that the party must address these internal divisions to maintain unity and effectively engage with voters.

In addition to Truss’ rally, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also delivered a well-attended speech an hour later, further indicating the importance of economic policies and strategies in shaping the party’s future.