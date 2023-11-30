Former British Finance Minister Alistair Darling Passes Away at 70

LONDON, Nov 30 – Alistair Darling, the esteemed former British finance minister, has sadly passed away at the age of 70. Darling played a pivotal role in navigating the country’s economy and banking system through the unprecedented global financial crisis that unfolded in 2007-08. His family announced that he died after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Darling was appointed as the chancellor of the exchequer in June 2007 by then-prime minister Gordon Brown, just as the crisis was brewing in leading financial institutions. He faced the daunting task of steering the nation through what would become its deepest recession since World War Two.

During his tenure, Darling oversaw the rescue of Northern Rock, a British lender, as it faced a run by its customers, marking the first such incident for a retail bank in the UK since the 19th century. He also orchestrated a government bailout of Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds TSB, and HBOS, which amounted to a staggering £37 billion ($47 billion). This move effectively led to the nationalization of these major banks.

Born in 1953, Darling attended the prestigious Loretto School near Edinburgh before pursuing a career in law at Aberdeen University. From there, he went on to practice as a lawyer in Edinburgh and eventually became a barrister in 1984.

Darling’s contribution to the financial sector and his astute decision-making during the crisis earned him widespread recognition. He was known for his intellect and kindness, and politicians across party lines paid tribute to his character and achievements.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper in August 2008 – just before the true extent of the financial crisis came to light – Darling made a statement that later proved prophetic. He declared that the economic challenges facing the UK were potentially the most severe in 60 years, a sentiment that was initially met with skepticism. However, within a month, the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered a global credit freeze, validating Darling’s concerns.

Darling later revealed that the scariest moment of the crisis occurred during a phone call with the chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland in October 2008. The chairman advised Darling that the bank was rapidly running out of money. In response to this dire situation, Darling promptly mobilized his team to find a solution before the financial markets opened the next day. To ensure everyone stayed nourished during the intense work, he even arranged for meals from a local Indian restaurant.

Reflecting on the bailout decision in 2018, Darling remarked that if he had not taken action, the breakdown of law and order in the country could have been hours away, as cash machines would have stopped working.

In a remarkable display of bipartisan support, Darling chaired the cross-party Better Together group in 2014, which successfully campaigned for Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom during the referendum.

Alistair Darling’s passing is a significant loss for the entire nation. His dedication to public service, particularly during challenging times, leaves an indelible mark on the history of British finance.

