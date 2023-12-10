New Article: Former Sierra Leone President Under Investigation amidst Political Unrest

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma is currently being investigated in connection with an alleged attempted coup in November. While the government claims that Koroma is under house arrest, his office insists that he is not confined to his home, but rather has increased security measures in place for his safety.

The government’s Information Minister, Chernor Bah, stated that Koroma was brought in for questioning by the police and was subsequently released on the condition that he remains within the confines of his property. He will need explicit permission from the inspector general of police before leaving his house. Furthermore, Koroma is only permitted visits from three family members and three party members until his next meeting with the police on Monday.

Koroma’s lawyers deny that he is under house arrest, asserting that the heightened security and restricted access to his home are precautionary measures implemented by state security forces. These measures are reportedly in response to the ongoing investigation into the clashes that occurred at the end of November. It was during these clashes that armed attackers targeted military facilities, police stations, and prisons, resulting in the loss of 21 lives.

The incident in Sierra Leone is the latest in a series of political disruptions in West Africa, with several countries in the region experiencing military-led coups in recent years. Since 2020, coups have taken place in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea, contributing to instability and uncertainty in the region.

