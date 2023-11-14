New Article: Rising Number of Russian Nationals Seek Asylum in U.S. Amid Political Tensions

In the midst of political tensions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the United States has seen a significant increase in asylum requests from Russian nationals. Among those seeking refuge is Denis Sharonov, a former official in the republic of Komi in northwestern Russia.

Sharonov, who served as the agriculture minister in Komi from 2020 until January 2022, made the decision to flee Russia after receiving a draft notice to join the war in Ukraine. Concerned for his safety and unwilling to participate in the conflict, Sharonov sought asylum in the United States.

While the exact details of his journey and entry into the U.S. remain undisclosed, Sharonov’s presence on American soil was first mentioned on social media on March 5, 2023. Since then, he has been working as a trucker while his asylum application is being processed.

In an interview with RTVI, Sharonov revealed that his conflict with Komi region Governor Vladimir Uyba played a significant role in his decision to leave the country. He accused Uyba of pressuring him into corrupt schemes related to agricultural projects. However, the Komi regional administration has not responded to requests for comment regarding these allegations.

Sharonov’s case is just one example of the increasing number of Russian nationals seeking asylum in the United States. The mobilization of 300,000 reservists by President Vladimir Putin last fall has triggered a wave of emigration as individuals like Sharonov choose to leave their homeland to avoid being drafted into the war.

As political tensions continue to escalate, it is likely that more individuals will follow in Sharonov’s footsteps and seek safety and protection in other countries. The United States, known for its robust asylum system, has become an attractive destination for those fleeing the conflict and seeking a fresh start.

