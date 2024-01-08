Former Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann Responds Assertively to Trump’s Attack

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor, responded confidently and logically to Donald Trump’s recent attack on him. Trump had falsely claimed that Weissmann is now the boss of special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result.

Weissmann eloquently pointed out the fallacy in Trump’s argument by emphasizing the importance of factual evidence over the use of adjectives and adverbs. He noted that relying on adjectives and adverbs is not a valid form of legal or factual argumentation, especially for someone who has held the position of the leader of the free world. Weissmann questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s claim and emphasized the need for concrete facts in any argument.

Furthermore, Weissmann refuted the notion that he has any connection or authority over Jack Smith. He stated unequivocally that he has had zero communication with Smith or his team. As an independent legal analyst for MSNBC, Weissmann made it clear that he does not hold any responsibility or influence over the work of Smith or the Department of Justice. He firmly established the separation between his role as an analyst and the investigations being conducted.

This articulate response from Weissmann showcases his deep understanding of legal principles and the importance of factual accuracy. His graceful handling of Trump’s attack demonstrates his professionalism and integrity.

