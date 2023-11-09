Vladimir Putin Assigns Former Aide to Oversee Volunteer Fighter Units in Ukraine

In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a former aide of the late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to oversee the formation of volunteer fighter units in Ukraine. The Kremlin statement released on Friday confirmed Putin’s decision, which aims to bolster Russia’s presence in the region. While the exact reasons for this appointment remain undisclosed, it offers insight into the evolving dynamics of Russian military strategy.

Instead of quoting Putin’s statement, it can be described as a strategic move to strengthen and coordinate volunteer units in Ukraine. By assigning a trusted associate with deep knowledge of military campaigns, Putin aims to streamline operations in the special military zone.

The meeting itself was attended by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, emphasizing the integration of the Wagner group into Russia’s regular military forces. This integration comes after Prigozhin’s failed mutiny in June, when he openly challenged Russia’s military high command.

The newly appointed overseer, Andrei Troshev, known as “Sedoi” or “Gray-haired,” is a retired colonel and a decorated veteran of various military campaigns. Troshev hails from Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg and has extensive experience in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and Syria. His leadership role in the Wagner Group’s operations in Syria earned him a spot on the EU’s sanction list in December 2021.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Troshev now works in the Defense Ministry. This suggests that his appointment signifies a deeper integration between the private military group and the state apparatus, aligning their activities with Russian military objectives.

While the motives behind Putin’s decision remain hidden, this appointment demonstrates the Kremlin’s increasing involvement in Ukraine. It also highlights the evolving nature of modern warfare, where non-state actors and private military groups play significant roles in advancing national interests.

With Troshev at the helm, the volunteer fighter units under his oversight are poised to have a more coordinated and strategic approach in their operations. This move further solidifies Russia’s presence in Ukraine and raises questions about the future trajectory of the conflict in the region.