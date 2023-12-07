The Release of Former Peruvian President Fujimori: A Controversial Decision

In a surprising turn of events, Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori has been released from prison on humanitarian grounds. Despite a request from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to delay his release, the 85-year-old former president walked out of prison, wearing a face mask and receiving supplemental oxygen, accompanied by his daughter-in-law and surrounded by supporters.

Fujimori, who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, was serving a 25-year sentence for his involvement in the slayings of 25 Peruvians by death squads in the 1990s. These killings occurred during the government’s fight against the Shining Path communist rebels. While Fujimori has been accused of being the mastermind behind these crimes, the decision to release him was based on the constitutional court’s ruling in favor of a humanitarian pardon granted to him in 2017.

Peru’s Supreme Court had initially overturned the pardon in 2018 under pressure from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and ordered Fujimori to return to prison. However, the recent ruling by the constitutional court stated that the former president had already been pardoned for almost six years without his freedom being made effective, which was deemed a violation of his fundamental right.

This decision has sparked controversy both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that releasing someone responsible for serious human rights violations sets a troubling precedent and goes against international law. Gisela Ortiz, sister of one of the victims, expressed her disappointment, stating that Peru’s justice system fails to guarantee the rights of victims and neglects the importance of human rights.

Fujimori’s tenure as president was marked by both economic success and authoritarian measures. While his policies improved the country’s economy and curbed hyperinflation, he also dissolved Congress, rewrote the constitution, and deployed the military to suppress guerrilla violence. These actions have left a lasting impact on Peru’s political landscape.

As the country grapples with the release of a polarizing figure, it is essential to remember the victims of the two massacres Fujimori is accused of plotting. These heinous acts, carried out by a clandestine military squad financed by his government, resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians and students. The wounds inflicted by these events continue to haunt Peru, and the pursuit of justice remains of utmost importance.

