Khalid Latif Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence for Putting Bounty on Geert Wilders’ Head

Former Pakistani international cricketer Khalid Latif has been handed a 12-year prison sentence by a Dutch court for offering a €21,000 reward to anyone who would carry out a hit on far-right politician Geert Wilders. The court deemed Latif’s statements as an incitement to murder, labeling them as a deliberate attempt to provoke violence and make threats. His explicit words promising a significant amount of money in exchange for killing Wilders left no room for ambiguity, according to the District Court of The Hague.

The backdrop to this case stems from Wilders’ controversial decision to organize and publicize a cartoon contest in 2018, encouraging people to submit caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. This move drew significant backlash from Muslims due to the religious sensitivities surrounding depictions of the Prophet. In a social media clip, Latif expressed his outrage and offered a substantial sum of money to anyone who would assassinate the individual behind the contest. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte criticized the contest as provocative, clarifying that Wilders was not connected to the government. Eventually, Wilders canceled the competition altogether.

Latif resides in Pakistan and did not attend the trial or enlist legal representation. Notably, this case marks the first time a non-Dutch person living abroad has been convicted by a Dutch court. Since there is no extradition treaty between the Netherlands and Pakistan, it remains uncertain whether Latif will be brought to justice.

Geert Wilders has called upon Prime Minister Rutte and Minister of Justice Dilan Yeşilgöz to exert pressure on Pakistani authorities for Latif’s extradition and subsequent arrest. However, neither Latif nor Pakistani authorities have issued any responses or statements regarding the matter. The case has attracted significant attention due to the combination of sports, politics, and provocative religious discussions. As a result, it serves as a reminder of the global impact that individuals’ words and actions can have in an increasingly interconnected world.