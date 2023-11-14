Former Italian Premier Claims France Shot Down Passenger Jet in Failed Attempt to Kill Qaddafi

In a shocking revelation, former Italian premier Giuliano Amato alleged that a passenger jet, Itavia Flight 870, was accidentally shot down by a French air force missile in 1980. Amato argued that the missile was intended to assassinate Muammar Qaddafi, the leader of Libya at the time. While there is no concrete evidence to support this claim, Amato firmly believes in it.

The crash of Flight 870, which claimed the lives of all 81 people on board, has been a longstanding mystery in Italy. Various theories have emerged over the years, ranging from a bomb explosion on the jetliner to the possibility of a missile strike. The wreckage of the plane, recovered from the sea years later, seemed to indicate signs of missile impact.

According to radar traces, there was heightened aircraft activity in the area where the plane went down. Amato’s assertion suggests that the responsibility lies with the French air force, possibly in collaboration with the Americans, who were engaged in aerial warfare on the night of June 27. He claims that NATO had planned to simulate an exercise targeting Qaddafi, and a missile was supposed to be fired.

Amato points to a French fighter jet, possibly launched from an aircraft carrier near Corsica’s southern coast, as the source of the missile. He called upon French President Emmanuel Macron to either refute or confirm his claim in order to bring closure to this tragic event. Italy has endured the weight of this incident for decades, and Amato believes it is time for France to address the issue.

This revelation raises significant questions about the involvement of international actors in the crash of Flight 870. It calls into question the motives and actions of powerful nations during that era. The families of the victims deserve answers and closure, and Amato urges Macron to offer sincere apologies in case the truth of his assertion is verified.

Although Amato wrote to former US President Bill Clinton and former French President Jacques Chirac in 2000 seeking clarification on the matter, his efforts were met with silence. Now, at 85 years old, he is once again bringing this issue to light in the hopes of finding resolution.

As of now, Macron’s office has declined to comment on Amato’s claims. It remains to be seen whether there will be any official response or investigation into the matter. Italy and the families of the victims continue to seek justice and closure for the tragic events of that fateful day in 1980.

FAQ

What caused the crash of Itavia Flight 870?

The exact cause of the crash is still a mystery, with various theories suggesting a bomb explosion or a missile strike.

What evidence supports Giuliano Amato’s claim?

Amato’s claim lacks concrete evidence at this time.

Has France responded to Giuliano Amato’s allegations?

As of now, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office has not provided a comment on Amato’s claims.