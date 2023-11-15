Former Finnish PM Explores New Horizons: Embarking on a Literary Journey

The former prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, known for her viral dance video last year, is venturing into a new career path, according to reports from Finnish media. Marin is currently in the process of writing a book titled “Our Turn: Fearless Leadership for a New Generation,” which delves into her experiences and offers insights on modern leadership.

Sources reveal that Marin has engaged in discussions with Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat, indicating her intention to find a publisher for her upcoming work. The American talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, is said to be involved in negotiations regarding the rights to the book, with bids for international rights likely already underway.

In addition to her literary pursuits, Marin has enlisted the guidance of American management and production company Range Media Partners. This partnership aims to assist her in navigating potential media opportunities, spanning a wide range of platforms such as television, movies, and brand partnerships.

Last year’s video showcasing Marin’s partying, dancing, and drinking had garnered global attention. Instead of providing a direct quote, it can be highlighted that Marin clarified her actions were entirely legal and revealed that she had never witnessed or partaken in any illicit drug use in those settings.

The criticism leveled against her behavior as a prime minister was met with an assertive response from Marin, who defended herself by emphasizing that her actions were typical for individuals in their 30s. She highlighted that she leads a balanced life juggling family commitments, work responsibilities, and leisure time spent with friends – an experience shared by many people her age.

Marin, who assumed office at the age of 34, made history as Finland’s youngest prime minister. While she lost her reelection bid in June this year, she unquestionably made a mark during her tenure. Notably, she guided Finland through the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the initial stages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Marin has since stepped away from parliament, she continues to captivate public attention. Recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week and a lecture at UCLA on peace conditions for the university’s Center for European and Russian Studies have kept her in the spotlight.

While details regarding the publication of Marin’s book remain undisclosed, Ilta-Sanomat reports that the work is still in progress. We reached out to the Harry Walker Agency, a division of William Morris Endeavor, for commentary on the book deal but have yet to receive a response.

