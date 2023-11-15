The Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Embarks on a New Chapter

Former Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, who made headlines as one of the world’s youngest heads of government, is bidding farewell to politics and embracing a new opportunity after her eventful summer.

Marin, aged 37, has taken on the role of a “strategic counselor” at a nonprofit organization led by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This unexpected career twist was announced recently, leaving many curious about her decision to move on from her political career.

“I am eager to step into a new role,” Marin expressed to Finnish outlet Yle. “I believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland. I also believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment.”

Founded in 2016, the Tony Blair Institute collaborates with political leaders from around the world, advising them on strategy, policy, and implementation to achieve meaningful change for their people.

Recognized as a “pragmatic leader,” Marin will lend her expertise to assist political leaders in shaping their reform programs.

“Ms. Marin is bold and practical, understands the role that technology can play as the enabler of a more efficient and citizen-centered state, and will lend her experience to our mission in more countries throughout the world,” praised Blair in a statement.

Sanna Marin made history when she became Finland’s prime minister at the age of 34 in December 2019. While she is leaving politics for now, Marin has not ruled out the possibility of returning in the future.

Marin faced a setback in her reelection bid, finishing third in the race behind conservative successor Petteri Orpo and the National Coalition Party in April. As a result, she made the decision to step down as the leader of the Social Democratic Party, seeking to begin a new chapter in her own life.

Since leaving office, Marin has enjoyed her “hot girl” summer, making appearances at festivals while navigating the process of divorce from her husband, investor Markus Raikkonen, after three years of marriage.

During the Flow Festival held in Helsinki, Marin delighted in trading her formal office-wear for a range of stylish outfits. She adorned a black leather skirt with a pink top and heels as well as wearing a sheer black dress. Another notable ensemble consisted of a pink mini dress paired with thigh-high boots, and she posed alongside Finnish parliament member Nasima Razmyar.

While Marin faced scrutiny over leaked footage from a party at her official residence last August, she swiftly apologized for any inappropriate images that may have emerged. Despite the controversy, she was cleared of misconduct following a thorough investigation.

Throughout her career and personal life, Marin has exhibited resilience and determination. Although her political journey may have taken an unexpected turn, her accomplishments and experience will undoubtedly contribute to her future endeavors. Finland and the world will eagerly await the impact she will make as a strategic counselor.

