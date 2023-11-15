In a shocking turn of events, a former convict in Russia unleashed a violent rampage, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. After being released from prison, the ex-convict, known as Igor Sofonov, proceeded to set fire to their homes, inflicting serious burn wounds on the victims.

The bodies of five men and one woman were discovered in two separate houses that were engulfed in flames in the region of Karelia. The victims had also suffered stab wounds, indicating a brutal and merciless attack.

While the motive behind the rampage remains unclear, it is worth noting that Igor Sofonov had previously fought for Putin and had been rewarded by the dictator for his involvement in the conflict against Ukraine. This background adds a layer of complexity to the tragic incident, leaving authorities and the public questioning the factors that may have contributed to Sofonov’s violent actions.

