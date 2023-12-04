Former U.S. Ambassador Charged with Espionage for Cuba’s Intelligence Services

MIAMI (AP) – In a surprising turn of events, a former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been unveiled as a long-standing secret agent for Cuba’s intelligence services. The Justice Department has announced that Manuel Rocha, a former American diplomat, has been charged with acting as a mole for Cuba for several decades.

According to newly unsealed court documents, Rocha has been involved in clandestine activities on behalf of Cuba since at least 1981. He allegedly met with Cuban intelligence operatives and provided misinformation to U.S. government officials about his travels and contacts. These charges come as the Justice Department intensifies its efforts to combat illicit foreign lobbying within the United States.

At 73 years old, Rocha had a lengthy career as a U.S. diplomat, holding prominent positions in Bolivia, Argentina, and the U.S. Interests Section in Havana. However, the charging document indicates that his illegal ties with Cuba’s sophisticated intelligence services began when he joined the State Department in 1981 and continued long after he left the federal government.

The investigation into Rocha’s activities began when the FBI discovered his relationship with Cuba’s intelligence services last year. Undercover encounters were arranged, one of which took place in Miami. During this meeting, Rocha confessed to being directed by Cuban intelligence to lead a normal life while maintaining an artificial persona as a right-wing individual. His alleged statement reflects his concern about the potential betrayal of his activities.

Rocha is scheduled to appear in court later today, and it remains unclear whether he has legal representation at this time.

