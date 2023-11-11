Disturbing Accounts of Torture: Ukrainians Detained by Russians Reveal Shocking Abuse

A recent investigation has shed light on the horrific experiences faced by Ukrainians detained by Russian occupiers in the province of Kherson. The Mobile Justice Team, a group of legal experts set up by the human rights law firm Global Rights Compliance, has uncovered evidence of widespread torture, including sexual violence.

Out of 320 cases examined in Kherson, almost half of the detainees have reported experiencing suffocation, waterboarding, severe beatings, and threats of rape. Shockingly, the investigation revealed that one Russian soldier subjected at least 17 individuals to genital mutilation. Additionally, one detainee was forced to witness the rape of another prisoner using a foreign object covered in a condom.

The victims of these unimaginable atrocities come from various walks of life, including current and former Ukrainian military personnel, activists, teachers, medical workers, law enforcement officers, and community leaders. The report states that “more than 35 torture chambers” have been identified in parts of Kherson previously occupied by Russia, and efforts to unveil those responsible for these crimes are underway.

The severity of the abuse suggests a deliberate attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to suppress Ukrainian identity. Wayne Jordash, managing partner and co-founder of Global Rights Compliance, describes the range of crimes as “evocative of genocide” and believes it to be part of a calculated plan to humiliate and terrorize millions of Ukrainian citizens.

In addition to physical torture, survivors have revealed that they were forced to learn the Russian national anthem and pro-Moscow slogans, further reinforcing the intention to subjugate the Ukrainian population. These harrowing accounts portray a disturbing reality in Kherson, which Global Rights Compliance warns is merely the tip of the iceberg in Putin’s barbaric plan to eradicate an entire population.

The Mobile Justice Team, composed of leading foreign and Ukrainian prosecutors, investigators, lawyers, and analysts, was established in October to support Ukraine in identifying and prosecuting conflict-related sexual violence. Anna Mykytenko, a senior legal adviser at Global Rights Compliance, stresses their commitment to ensuring justice for Ukrainian survivors and holding perpetrators accountable. She firmly asserts, “Impunity is not an option.”

Kherson was among the first regions captured by Russian soldiers during their invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate significant parts of the province in November, leading to the initiation of investigations into the crimes committed.

Rape and sexual violence as tactics during conflict are internationally recognized as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even constitutive acts with regard to genocide, according to the United Nations. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostyn has stressed the importance of providing psychological assistance alongside legal aid to the victims and witnesses. He emphasizes the development of empathy among all participants involved in criminal proceedings.

FAQs: