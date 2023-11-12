Latvia Welcomes New Prime Minister and Looks to the Future

In a decisive move on Friday, the parliament of Latvia voted 53-39 to approve Evika Siliņa as the country’s new prime minister. A member of the center-right New Unity party, Siliņa’s confirmation comes after the unexpected resignation of former Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

Forming a three-party coalition, Siliņa’s government is set to control 52 of the 100 seats in parliament. Joining forces with Siliņa’s New Unity party are the Greens and Farmers Union (ZZS) and the social-democratic Progressives (PRO).

Former Prime Minister Kariņš, despite stepping down from his previous position, will remain in the government as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Expressing her confidence in the potential of Latvia and its people, Siliņa took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the Saeima for their trust in her leadership. She eagerly emphasized the need for concrete actions moving forward.

The path to Siliņa’s appointment began in October 2022 when Kariņš’ New Unity party emerged as the winner of the elections. Forming a coalition with the conservative National Alliance and the United List, they initially held a majority with 54 seats in parliament. However, this coalition faced a premature end less than a year later.

In August, Kariņš resigned as prime minister following disagreements over a planned Cabinet reshuffle and attempts to broaden the coalition.

Subsequently, Siliņa, who had been a member of Kariņš’ party, was chosen as the successor. With a background as a lawyer and welfare minister, Siliņa is the second woman to take on the role of prime minister in Latvia, following Laimdota Straujuma from 2014 to 2016.

Kariņš himself extended his congratulations to Siliņa, emphasizing the importance of Latvia’s continued development and growth under her leadership.

Not only did Latvia celebrate Siliņa’s appointment, but messages of congratulations also poured in from across Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her anticipation of working with Siliņa for the betterment of Latvia and Europe. Likewise, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal looked forward to strengthening collaboration between Ukraine and Latvia to combat Russian aggression and expand their partnership.

