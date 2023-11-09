Hamas Likely Used North Korean Weapons in Attack on Israel: Uncovering Illicit Arms Shipments

New evidence suggests that Hamas terrorists utilized North Korean weapons during their deadly attack on Israel, despite Pyongyang’s denial of selling arms to the Gaza Strip’s ruling terror group. The video, which was analyzed by North Korean arms experts, along with weapons seized by Israel, indicates that Hamas employed the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade during the assault that killed over 1,400 people. These findings shed light on the illicit arms trade used by sanctions-plagued North Korea to fund its arms programs.

Rocket-propelled grenade launchers like the F-7 are highly valuable weapons for guerrilla forces engaging in skirmishes with armored vehicles due to their single warhead capability and quick reloading feature. The use of F-7 weapons has been documented in various conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and now the Gaza Strip. Experts confirm that North Korea has a history of supporting Palestinian militant groups, and its arms have been previously discovered in interdicted supplies.

The images of Hamas training show fighters wielding rocket-propelled grenades that have distinct characteristics matching the F-7, such as a red stripe across the warhead. This alignment between Hamas and North Korean weapons is not surprising, according to a senior researcher, as the F-7 closely resembles the widely distributed Soviet-era RPG-7.

While North Korea and Hamas deny any involvement in arms trade, evidence speaks otherwise. The Israeli military, when asked about the origin and manufacturer of the seized rocket-propelled grenades, refrained from providing details due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Likewise, North Korea’s mission to the United Nations has not responded to requests for comment.

It is crucial to note that illicit arms shipments play a significant role in supporting North Korea’s arms programs and reinforce its desperate need for funds amidst international sanctions. The discovery of North Korean weapons in the hands of Hamas fighters underscores the global challenge of curbing illicit arms trade and preventing their use in deadly attacks.

This incident also highlights the broader issue of global proliferation, as both Iran and North Korea are suspected of sharing missile technology and weapons designs. Iran, a long-time supporter of Hamas, has previously praised their assaults on Israel. Ultimately, the use of North Korean weapons by Hamas in this attack serves as a reminder of the complex web of illicit arms trade and its dangerous consequences for regional security.