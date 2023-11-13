Ancient Woodworking: Uncovering Early Human Ingenuity

Abstract

In the annals of history, wood artefacts from the Early Stone Age are a rarity, as they often require specific conditions for preservation. This dearth of information has left us with limited knowledge about how and when early humans utilized this fundamental resource. However, recent archaeological findings have shed new light on the earliest known evidence of structural wood use. Excavations at Kalambo Falls, Zambia, have unearthed two interlocking logs, dating back at least 476,000 years. This remarkable construction, which features a deliberately cut notch, has no known comparisons in either the African or Eurasian Palaeolithic.

Woodworking has long been entrenched in human history, with the earliest recorded wood artefact taking the form of a polished plank discovered in Gesher Benot Ya’aqov, Israel, dating back 780,000 years. Subsequent evidence suggests that wooden tools for foraging and hunting began to appear in Europe, China, and possibly Africa around 400,000 years ago.

At Kalambo Falls, not only were the two interlocking logs found, but four additional wood tools were recovered, ranging in age from 390,000 to 324,000 years. These tools included a wedge, a digging stick, a cut log, and a notched branch. The presence of these diverse forms showcases the early ingenuity of early hominins in shaping and utilizing tree trunks to create large combined structures. These findings push the boundaries of our understanding of woodworking in Africa, and highlight the technical capabilities of early humans, forcing us to re-evaluate the role of trees in the history of technology.

In the past, evidence of woodworking in Africa has mostly been inferred from the presence of wear traces and residues on stone tools from the Oldowan and Acheulean periods. However, actual wood objects have been discovered in waterlogged deposits from the Mid-Pleistocene in southern Africa, accompanied by Acheulean and Middle Stone Age tools. Initial excavations at Kalambo Falls in the 1950s-1960s uncovered wood artifacts from Acheulean horizons, although taphonomic processes had erased much of the evidence of intentional shaping. Later efforts to date the wood provided minimum ages, leaving some uncertainty.

Additional discoveries have been made at various sites in South Africa. A single stick with a possible chop mark was found at Amanzi Springs, dating back around 404,000 to 390,000 years. The first clear evidence of modified wood comes from Florisbad, South Africa, where a wood object associated with Middle Stone Age tools and hominin remains was discovered. The tip of this object exhibits cutmarks and striations, providing further proof of intentional modification. However, its exact position in relation to dated deposits remains uncertain.

In 2019, new excavations at Kalambo Falls yielded five modified wood objects at site BLB, recovered from different areas and varying depths along the river level. Two of these objects were found in association with Acheulean artifacts below the river, while three others were found in contexts above the river level, without any accompanying stone tools. These discoveries not only provide valuable insights into the ancient use of wood, but also demonstrate the diverse range of woodworking techniques employed by early humans.

The fluvial sands and gravels at Kalambo Falls, with intermittent layers of fine sands, silts, and clays, have preserved wood and plant remains for thousands of years. The presence of a permanently elevated water table has played a crucial role in the preservation of these organic materials. The deposition sequence in the area indicates the activity of a high- to moderate-energy sandbed river that experienced lateral migration. Wood was most likely deposited either through human activity or natural transport, becoming lodged in the sand bedforms.

Accurate dating of the archaeological findings was accomplished through luminescence analyses of 16 sand samples collected at various depths. The younger samples were dated using single-grain quartz optically stimulated luminescence (OSL), while older samples were dated using postinfrared infrared stimulated luminescence (pIR IRSL) from potassium-rich feldspars. The incorporation of these advanced dating techniques has greatly enhanced our understanding of the age of the wood objects discovered at Kalambo Falls.

