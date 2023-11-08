The Evolving Significance of the UN General Assembly

This year’s United Nations General Assembly holds immense importance as world leaders gather to address pressing global issues. While the pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and climate change have dominated previous sessions, this year’s General Debate lacks a single dominant crisis. Instead, leaders will confront a myriad of challenges, including ongoing wars, political crises in West Africa and Latin America, the persistent impact of COVID-19, economic instability, inequality, and the aftermath of devastating natural disasters.

The overarching theme for this year’s General Debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.” As the international community grapples with these complex issues, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dennis Francis will preside over the 78th session of the General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly provides a platform for countries to express their agendas, air grievances, and call for action on a global stage. While the effectiveness of the United Nations is often debated, attending the General Assembly offers undeniable benefits. Leaders can seize the opportunity to have their voices heard by a larger audience, particularly those who feel marginalized within the current world order. Additionally, the General Assembly facilitates diplomatic meetings on the sidelines, providing a neutral territory for leaders to engage in discussions.

Heads of state and government from at least 145 countries are expected to deliver speeches at this year’s General Assembly. Among them are Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, US President Joe Biden, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will make his first in-person appearance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, notable absences include the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia, who will be represented by delegates.

The General Debate itself is not a place for immediate rebuttals or overt drama. However, each speech holds significance as leaders communicate their policies and stances through language and delivery. While speeches are ideally limited to 15 minutes, deviations are common. General Debates can also witness fiery exchanges during exercises of the right of reply, where members respond to criticisms voiced during the debate.

This year’s General Debate will span six days, one day longer than usual, and concludes on Tuesday, September 26. Notably, there will be no speeches on Monday, adhering to the observance of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

Traditionally, Brazil speaks first at the UN General Assembly, a practice borne out of volunteering when no other country stepped forward. The United States typically follows in the speaking order but may experience exceptions due to unforeseen circumstances, as seen with President Biden delaying his speech last year to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

While only member states are invited to speak, the United Nations allows non-members to attend as permanent observers. This year, the European Union, Palestine, and the Holy See (the Vatican) will join as permanent observers, adding further perspectives to the discussions. It’s worth noting that Palestine delivered the longest speech last year, surpassing 47 minutes.

The UN General Assembly remains a crucial platform for addressing global challenges. As world leaders convene, the international community looks to this gathering for collaborative solutions, fostering trust and solidarity in pursuit of a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world for all.