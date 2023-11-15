The Unprecedented Conflict between Israel and Hamas: A Deeper Look

Amidst escalating tensions, Israel has declared war on Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, following a devastating attack that took place on Saturday. This assault, which involved coordinated airstrikes from air, sea, and land, has resulted in a significant loss of life in both Israel and Gaza. While Israel has suffered over 1200 casualties, Gaza has experienced a retaliatory onslaught of Israeli airstrikes that have claimed the lives of at least 900 people. The situation has further escalated with Hamas claiming to have taken hostages and threatening to harm them if Gaza is targeted without warning. In response, Israel has vowed to make Hamas pay a heavy price and might even initiate a ground invasion.

Here’s an overview of what has occurred so far:

What happened?

On Saturday morning, militants from Gaza launched thousands of rockets towards Israeli towns and breached the heavily fortified border fence, infiltrating deep into Israeli territory. Hamas gunmen ambushed and killed hundreds of civilians and soldiers, taking numerous hostages, including children and the elderly, from their homes. Israeli forces took more than two days to regain control of the situation, engaging in street battles to suppress the militants. As of now, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they have retaken control of all Israeli communities in Gaza’s vicinity along its southern border.

How has Israel responded?

In response to the attack, Israel has declared war and initiated “Operation Swords of Iron” by striking suspected Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported hundreds of deaths, including dozens of children. The IDF has advised civilians in Gaza to evacuate their residential areas immediately for their safety as military operations targeting Hamas continue. This has prompted the closure of all crossings between Israel and Gaza, potentially setting the stage for a ground incursion. Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, has ordered a complete siege on Gaza, leaving its inhabitants without basic necessities such as electricity, food, fuel, and even water.

How did the two sides get here?

The deep-rooted tensions between Israelis and Palestinians date back to before Israel’s establishment in 1948. Decades of violence have resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides. More recently, this year has witnessed an escalation in hostilities. The occupied West Bank has seen the highest number of Palestinians, including militants and civilians, killed by Israeli forces in nearly two decades. Similarly, there has been a surge in Israeli and foreign civilian casualties due to Palestinian attacks. Gaza, which was captured by Israel from Egypt in the 1967 war, fell under the control of Hamas in 2007 after a brief civil war with Fatah. Since then, Israel and Egypt have imposed a strict siege on the territory, maintaining an air and naval blockade.

FAQ

Q: What are the main issues fueling the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

A: The conflict is fueled by a complex mix of historical, territorial, political, and religious factors. At its core, it revolves around the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian dispute over land and self-determination.

Q: How has the international community responded to the conflict?

A: The international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence and called for an immediate ceasefire. Various countries and organizations have been engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring both sides to the negotiating table.

Q: How does this latest conflict compare to previous ones?

A: This latest conflict has witnessed unprecedented tactics, with militants from Gaza penetrating deep into Israeli territory and taking hostages. The scale of casualties among civilians and the intensity of the fighting have also set this conflict apart from previous ones.

Q: What is the likelihood of a peaceful resolution to the conflict?

A: Achieving a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict remains a complex and challenging task. It requires addressing underlying issues such as borders, settlements, the status of Jerusalem, and the right of Palestinians to self-determination. International mediation, dialogue, and goodwill from all parties involved are crucial for any meaningful progress.

