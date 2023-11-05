City Under Siege: Avdiivka Endures Constant Attacks Amid Ukrainian Conflict

Avdiivka, a once bustling city in Ukraine, has become a ghost town as most of its residents have fled due to the ongoing conflict with pro-Moscow separatists. However, a dedicated unit known as the White Angels remains, risking their lives to evacuate the remaining 1,600 individuals to safety. Lieutenant Dmytro Soloviy, a member of the unit, revealed that they evacuate an average of four people per day from Avdiivka.

The city has been on the frontline of the conflict since 2014, when Moscow-backed separatists seized parts of the Donbas region. Since then, it has been under constant shelling, with the situation intensifying in recent months. The Russian forces launched an attack on Avdiivka on October 10, unleashing waves of soldiers, armored vehicles, and increased artillery fire. The goal of this concentrated push remains a matter of debate among analysts, with some speculating that it aims to divert Ukrainian forces from other strategic areas.

The impact of the attacks on Avdiivka is devastating. Most of the remaining residents are elderly men who refused to abandon their homes. But now, the situation has become dire, with an average of 10 to 15 bombs dropping on the city every day. The city’s infrastructure has crumbled, with supplies dwindling and grocery stores destroyed. The White Angels have taken on the responsibility of bringing in humanitarian aid, including bread and medicines, ensuring that the remaining residents have access to essential resources.

Avdiivka’s resilience is evident in its battle-hardened defenses. The Ukrainian military fortified the city after people started leaving in 2014, turning it into a stronghold. Yet, despite nine years of conflict, the frontline near Avdiivka remains relatively unchanged. The city bears the scars of war, with buildings reduced to rubble, shattered windows, and constant airstrikes.

The Ukrainian National Guard reported that Russian troops continue to make relentless attempts to storm Avdiivka but face significant losses in manpower and equipment. The fighting is unrelenting, with small arms battles and artillery duels raging around the clock. The Russian forces, having suffered heavy losses in the initial stages of the offensive, have resorted to tactics they employed successfully in other cities.

As Avdiivka endures constant attacks and its residents face unimaginable hardships, the story of this city under siege highlights the resilience and determination of its defenders. The White Angels, alongside the Ukrainian military, continue their tireless efforts to protect the remaining residents and provide vital support in the face of relentless aggression.