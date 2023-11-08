Russian Budget Prioritizes Defense Spending Amidst Conflict in Ukraine

Russia’s draft budget for 2024 reveals that defense spending will make up almost 30% of the country’s total budget expenditure that year, as Moscow continues to allocate significant resources towards its military operations in Ukraine. The government plans to increase state borrowing to fund what it refers to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, and relies on a recovery in oil and gas revenues to pre-invasion levels to do so.

The finance ministry’s budget documents outline that spending under the “national defense” category will amount to 10.78 trillion rubles ($109 billion) in 2024, representing 29.4% of the total planned expenditure of 36.66 trillion rubles. This marks a significant increase from 2021, when defense spending accounted for only 14.4% of total spending, and from 2022 when the share rose to 17.7%.

To compensate for the rise in defense spending, Moscow will effectively freeze spending on education and healthcare. The share of spending on “national security”, which includes funding for law enforcement agencies, is also set to increase to 9.2% in 2024. Meanwhile, spending on “national economy”, encompassing infrastructure and construction, will decrease to its lowest share since 2011 at 10.6%. Additionally, “social policy”, which traditionally covers state salaries, pensions, and benefits, will account for less spending than defense, with its lowest share since 2011 at 21.4%.

While increasing defense spending may have a significant short-term impact, some economists argue that it will contribute little to long-term growth due to its minimal impact on tax revenues. However, the Kremlin justifies the increase by asserting that it is necessary to combat the alleged hybrid war against Russia being waged by the West.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with Ukraine vowing to remove all Russian soldiers from its territory. As the budget reflects, Moscow remains committed to supporting its military operations, prioritizing defense spending as a means to secure its objectives.