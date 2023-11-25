Thai Hostages Released After Negotiations with Hamas

In a recent development, 10 Thai hostages who were held captive by Hamas have been released and are currently under the care of an Israeli hospital. The Thai government has confirmed their release and stated that another 20 Thai nationals are still being held hostage. This announcement comes after a ceasefire was implemented, leading to the freedom of 24 hostages in total.

The released hostages are now being accompanied by embassy officials and receiving medical attention at the Shamir medical center, located southeast of Tel Aviv. Images released by the Thai government show the freed individuals smiling alongside medical staff. Among the released hostages are nine men and one woman.

Relatives of the freed hostages expressed their joy and relief upon hearing the news. Rungarun Wichangern, whose brother was among those released, described the scene as emotional, with everyone crying tears of joy. She spoke to her brother via video call and reported that he appeared physically and mentally well, with no signs of torture.

Another family, the loved ones of Santi Boonphrom, expressed their overjoyed sentiment to the Thai media. Santi’s wife shared her repeated prayers for his release and her son’s act of becoming a monk for 15 days as a symbol of devotion. She eagerly looks forward to hearing her husband’s voice and has already planned to prepare his favorite dish, canned fish stir-fry.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in securing the release of the Thai hostages and called for the swift release of the remaining individuals still in captivity. It is crucial that these innocent Thai hostages be returned to safety as soon as possible.

The release of the Thai hostages also included 13 Israelis and a Philippine national. The president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, shared his joy at the release of Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, who had been working as a carer when captured. However, another Philippine national, Noralyn Babadilla, remains missing, and efforts are ongoing to locate and secure her if she is indeed being held hostage.

According to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the group released on Friday will remain at the hospital for at least 48 hours while arrangements are made for their travel back to Thailand. The previous estimate of 12 Thais being released was incorrect. It is hoped that the remaining hostages will be treated with humanity and released safely.

Prior to the conflict, approximately 30,000 Thai workers were employed in Israel’s agriculture sector, with around 5,000 working in proximity to the Gaza Strip. Many Thai citizens from rural areas seek employment in Israel to earn higher wages. Unfortunately, the Thai workforce has been the most heavily affected by the recent Hamas attacks, with 39 Thai nationals losing their lives and three still recovering in hospitals.

Securing the release of the Thai hostages required extensive negotiations by the Thai government. Meetings were held with officials in Qatar, Egypt, and even with Hamas in Tehran. Additionally, neighboring Malaysia, a strong supporter of Palestine, provided support despite lacking diplomatic relations with Israel.

The released Thais were transported from Rafah to the Kerem Shalom crossing before reaching a processing point at Hatzerim air force base, as stated by the Thai government. The Thai authorities express their deepest appreciation to all individuals and organizations involved in the negotiations and efforts leading to this recent release, including the governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran, and Malaysia, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

